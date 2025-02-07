Drew Barrymore reacts to that uncomfortable Martha Stewart interview: ‘I think…’

Drew Barrymore recently addressed an uncomfortable interaction with Martha Stewart that went viral after Stewart playfully pushed Barrymore away during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2024. Martha Stewart on the episode of The Drew Barrymore Show with host Drew Barrymore.

The moment gained widespread attention online, with many viewers interpreting it as an awkward rejection. However, Barrymore set the record straight during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Barrymore clears the air on ‘touchy’ Martha Stewart interview

“You know what? I think she was just teasing,” Barrymore said when asked about the incident. Cohen agreed with her take. Barrymore further clarified that despite previous doubts, she now believes Stewart genuinely likes her. "I think the internet just misunderstood the moment and ran with it. When I first got to know her, I thought, ‘I don’t think she likes me,’ but I think I broke through. She doesn’t dislike me!"

Also read: Justin Bieber and Hailey step out for a rare date night amid divorce rumours and concerning behaviour reports

The viral moment made headlines when during their conversation about what makes Stewart feel "soft and gooey," Barrymore caressed Stewart’s arm and back, prompting the 83-year-old lifestyle mogul to push her away and remark, "You're the wrong gender."

Barrymore playfully fell back on the couch and quipped, "I know … although, the way it’s going with men, though, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore."

Barrymore's viral close interactions

Barrymore has become known for her physically affectionate interview style, often holding guests' hands or getting unusually close during conversations. Some moments—like her interactions with Oprah Winfrey and Natasha Lyonne—have even been parodied on Saturday Night Live.

She recently admitted that maintaining personal space is not her "strong point." Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her show’s season six renewal, she acknowledged that she’s making an effort to “practice physical distance” but joked that it’s a work in progress.

Also read: Taxi Driver 3 confirms stars and release timeline

When Cohen asked Barrymore how her physical-distance goal was going, she laughed, saying, "Not good! I can’t control it." She added that focus groups had criticised her touchy nature when The Drew Barrymore Show first launched, but she remains unapologetic.

“I’m so touchy!” Barrymore admitted in a previous episode of her show. “People have to warn me. They’re like, ‘Back off a little bit.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’”