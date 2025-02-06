Justin Bieber and Hailey step out for a rare date night amid divorce rumours and concerning behaviour reports

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, were recently seen together on a rare date night, sparking attention amid growing rumours about their troubled marriage. Despite speculations that their relationship may be falling apart, the couple stepped out for a cozy evening in New York City. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey's rare date appearance

On Tuesday night, Justin and Hailey made their way to the popular eatery, The Corner Store, for what appeared to be an early Valentine's Day outing according to Radar Online. The couple, who have been together for years, are reportedly trying to salvage their relationship, which has been under strain. Justin, 30, was dressed casually in a baggy trench coat, a brown beanie, and black pants, while Hailey, 28, opted for a leather jacket and black heels.

Growing concerns over Justin’s behavior

While the couple put on a united front for their night out, concerns about Justin’s behaviour have been mounting. Recent reports describe him looking “strung out” and “drained” during his solo outings, which have raised alarms among fans and those close to him.

Justin, who has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, has allegedly started to show signs of backsliding. “Hailey finally agreed to date him in 2015 when he promised to stay clean and sober. He has stuck to that all through their relationship and six years of marriage,” a source told National Enquirer.

"To see him backslide now – especially since he is a new dad – is absolutely frightening to Hailey. She will leave him before he can sink any further and drag her down along with him."

Hailey’s growing frustration and divorce considerations

Sources say Hailey is becoming increasingly frustrated and disillusioned with her husband’s actions. She reportedly feels that Justin is relapsing into old habits, which is scaring her, especially considering their young child. The couple had promised each other a life of sobriety, but Justin’s recent actions are reportedly shaking that commitment.

Rumours suggest that Hailey is now seriously considering divorce. If she decides to go through with it, she could pursue a significant portion of Justin's $300 million fortune, as well as seek custody of their son. Hailey is reportedly determined to avoid being dragged down by Justin’s struggles, fearing that his actions could negatively impact their family.

Adding to the tension, Justin is reportedly anxious about being involved in the upcoming sex trafficking trial of his former mentor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Combs is currently facing serious charges and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Justin’s potential connection to this case is causing further stress in the couple's already strained marriage.