BLACKPINK announces 2025 world tour; stunning visuals leave fans speechless

K-pop queens BLACKPINK are back and ready to take the world by storm! The global superstars just dropped a major announcement—they’re hitting the road for a 2025 world tour! Despite parting ways with YG Entertainment individually, the group is sticking together for this epic comeback. BLACKPINK announces 2025 world tour

Fans went into a frenzy after the group posted a teaser video on Wednesday, confirming their long-awaited return to the stage.

After wowing fans across 22 countries with their Born Pink world tour from 2022 to 2023, BLACKPINK is ready to do it all over again! At midnight KST on February 6, the powerhouse quartet dropped an electrifying teaser, officially confirming their 2025 world tour.

The 21-second clip, shared on BLACKPINK’s platforms and YouTube, kicks off with total darkness before revealing an aerial view of a massive stadium packed with thousands of roaring fans, all waving their signature pink lightsticks in unison.

As the camera zooms in, we catch a glimpse of the powerhouse quartet, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé delivering a show-stopping performance on stage before the grand reveal.

Though the details on the upcoming world tour’s cities and dates are still under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements—particularly whether BLACKPINK will also release new music alongside their 2025 tour.

“I can’t believe it’s happening, omg, omg, omg!” one fan exclaimed in response to the announcement, while others shared their excitement and opinions. Some felt it might be too soon to jump into a world tour before a comeback, but many were already hopeful that BLACKPINK would make it to their city. “Next, please announce BP’s comeback with a full album!” one fan wrote, while another declared, “THE BIGGEST GIRL GROUP IN THE WORLD IS COMING BACK ON TOUR IN 2025!”

BLACKPINK member solo careers ahead of 2025 tour

As BLACKPINK gears up for their 2025 world tour, each of its members continues to shine individually. Jisoo, the oldest member of the group, has joined the ranks of Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé by securing new solo deals, with Jisoo signing a global contract with Warner Records.

While BLACKPINK renewed their group contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2023, each member has since ventured out on their own for solo endeavours. Jennie inked a deal with Columbia Records, while Lisa signed with RCA Records, and Rosé partnered with Atlantic Records.

Currently, all four members are flourishing as solo artists. Rosé's debut album, Rosie with her single “APT” is rocking the Billboard Hot 100 on No. 3. Jennie is preparing to drop her first studio album Ruby in March, along with her solo tour, The Ruby Experience.

Lisa’s new single “Born Again,” featuring Doja Cat and Raye, drops on February 6, and she’s set to appear in the third season of The White Lotus premiering February 16. Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to release her debut EP Amortage on February 14 and stars in the new K-drama Newtopia, premiering February 7 on Prime Video.