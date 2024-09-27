Blackpink's Jennie hypes up fans with teaser of her single, PRE-TTY-GIRL. Watch

Fans of Blackpink's Jennie are abuzz with excitement as singer gears up for her highly-anticipated return to the music scene. Jennie has unveiled a new teaser for her upcoming solo single, expected to be out in October. Although the clip is just a few seconds long, it has generated immense excitement among fans. Also read: Blackpink's Jennie takes legal action against imposter claiming to be her father Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol in 2016 with the girl group BLACKPINK

Teaser dropped

Taking to Instagram, Jennie shared a clip and pictures of herself from the song. In one short video, the Blackpink star can be seen looking into the sky. It seems she is standing in a parking lot. In the end of the video, the rapper revealed the hook of his track. "PRE-TTY-GIRL," she captioned the post along with a red telephone emoji.

In another post, she shared two photographers of herself from the parking space. She dropped the images with a heart emoji.

On September 26, she shared two puzzle-like images on Instagram, highlighting the number “1011". It made fans wonder if October 11 is the release date for her highly anticipated new single, titled Calling All Pretty Girls.

About the song

Calling All Pretty Girls will mark Jennie’s collaboration with Columbia Records. The latter also reacted to the singer’s post by dropping some orange heart emojis.

Her fans soon took to the comment section of the post to share their excitement. One fan wrote, “OMG JENNIE I'M NOT READY", with another sharing, “Omggggggggg pretty girl YAASHHHHH!!! PRETTY GIRLL… WE CAN'T WAIITTTTT”.

“I can’t wait,” shared one, another fan wrote, “One of the most awaited comebacks, so excited you’re finally releasing solo music.”

About Jennie

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol in 2016 with the girl group BLACKPINK, with three other members: Jisoo, Lisa and Rose. They catapulted to fame with their peppy song numbers. Among the four, Jennie was the first member to launch her solo career. She released her first single titled Solo. In October 2022, she released her next single, You & Me.

The 28-year-old K-pop singer also tried her hands at acting, making her Hollywood debut with HBO’s The Idol. She has also launched her own record label named Odd Atelier after she refused to sign a contract with YG Entertainment for her solo activities.

In June of 2023, Jennie released One of the Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of actor Johnny Depp. The track was featured in HBO’s The Idol starring the latter two in the series, as reported by Billboard.