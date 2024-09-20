BLACKPINK's Jennie breaks silence on indoor vaping incident: ‘What can I do? If Korean people think it’s wrong...’

A few months ago, BLACKPINK member Jennie found herself embroiled in controversy when a video of her vaping indoors emerged online. Now speaking with Harpers Bazaar, she personally addressed the issue. Earlier her agency, OA Entertainment, had issued an apology note. (Also Read | BLACKPINK's Jennie dating GOT7's BamBam? Here's what her agency has said) Jennie has been a member of BLACKPINK since 2016 when she debuted with the group.

Jennie on vaping indoors row

Jennie said, “What can I do? If Korean people think it’s wrong, I’ve got to make up for it. It’s like, I get why you guys are upset. It’s cultural, it’s history. It’s time. And I can’t go against time.”

Jennie speaks about health struggles

She also talked about her mental and physical health struggles after years of touring and events with little privacy. In the same interview, she said, "I was just like, I can’t take this anymore." She also opened up about her life as a trainee for six years, adding that "throughout that process, I was so focused on becoming a performer, I didn’t really understand the meaning of becoming an artist".

About Jennie vaping incident, agency's apology

On July 8 this year, a video of Jennie vaping indoors sparked controversy. The clip, which was part of a vlog on Jennie’s YouTube channel, showed her vaping indoors while getting her makeup done. She was also seen blowing smoke towards the staff. The scene was later deleted.

On July 9, OA Entertainment, in an official statement, said, as quoted by Soompi, "Hello. This is OA Entertainment. We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on July 2. Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff."

It also read, “Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected. We apologize to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future. Thank you.”

Jennie is a member of BLACKPINK along with Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016.