BLACKPINK's Jennie dating GOT7's BamBam? Here's what her agency has said

Jennie's agency issues clarification

Recently, Jennie travelled to the US. On Wednesday, several pictures surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) in which Jennie and BamBam were seen together at a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles, US. OA Entertainment's statement read, “The two, who have been friends for a while, met up for a meal in the United States.”

After their photos surfaced, the BLACKPINK singer took to Instagram and shared some pictures. She was wearing the same outfit in which the paparazzi clicked her in the restaurant. In the Instagram pictures, she posed inside a car. Though she did not caption the post, she shared it with a black heart emoji.

Jennie was rumoured to be dating ex-G-Dragon

A few months ago, Jennie was rumoured to have been back with her former boyfriend, BIGBANG's G-Dragon. A section of social media users spotted Jennie and G-Dragon sporting seemingly matching items, like rings and scarves.

A few years ago, Jennie and G-Dragon's relationship was revealed by a South Korean portal. At the time, it was reported that they had been dating for over a year. However, they reportedly parted ways in 2022.

Jennie was reportedly dating BTS' V earlier

After that, Jennie was rumoured to be in a relationship with BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung. At that time, their respective agencies denied the reports and rumours, claiming they were dating. Ahead of his military service, V was reported to have parted ways with Jennie.

Jennie's next project

Jennie is currently gearing up to make a comeback with a new solo single in October. She signed a partnership with the major American record label Columbia Records.