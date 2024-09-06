Blackpink's Jennie takes legal action against imposter claiming to be her father

BLACKPINK'S Jennie has distanced herself from an alleged ‘imposter’ claiming to be her father. Her agency, ODD ATELIER (OA Entertainment), also officially denied that the man is her biological father and criticized him for spreading false information about the music artist. Jennie takes legal action against imposter claiming to be her father.(Instagram)

What has been reported by Jennie's agency about the matter?

Today, ODD ATELIER released a statement officially denying any connection between the imposter and the girl band member. The statement claimed, “Recently, illegal publications and fake news containing false information impersonating the artist's father have been continuously circulating. This is clearly false information and has nothing to do with the artist.” They went on to add, “We clarify that all of the above are lies, and this published work has no relation to our artist.”

ODD ATELIER also warned Jennie's fans, “Please refrain from purchasing this illegally published work as to avoid incurring any damages.”

Will Jennie take legal action against the imposter?

In the statement, it has been strictly mentioned that the agency will be taking legal action. ODD ATELIER Entertainment wrote, “We have begun steps to file a criminal lawsuit against the distributor of this work for the spread of false information, defamation of character, and obstruction of business.”

The agency reassured fans and commented, “Furthermore, we would like to once again note that strong legal measures are being pursued against individuals spreading false information about our artist with intentions including defamation, sexual harassment, and malicious slander.”

They ended the message with an effort to uplift fans and noted, “We promise to persist in our efforts to protect the rights of our artist.”

Who is the ‘imposter’ that OA Entertainment is talking about?

As previously reported, PD Kim Hyung Jin who is an established author publicly announced that he was BLACKPINK's Jennie' s biological father. The author went on to announce that his book is based on Jennie's life. Without any reference ODD ATELIER only mentioned ‘imposter’ to call out the accused man, no name was mentioned in the agency's statement.

This has stirred significant level of excitement amongst fans, who wondered if the news was true. However, with Jennie's announcement should put to rest all innuendos surrounding her family as it is now confirmed that all of this was only a lie and the author's work about her life will be considered as fiction.