John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, teases the musician in a new video: ‘I’m leaving…have custody’

On Wednesday, in an Instagram post, Legend humorously explained that he had recorded an “entire album” for Esti to ensure she wouldn’t be wowed by a “son playing a G chord on guitar.” The video featured the singer holding his daughter and raising an eyebrow at the camera, all while exuding a “dad mode activated”.

He recently released a children’s album, My Favorite Dream, inspired by his family.

Teigen then couldn’t help but poke fun at her husband in the comments section. “u really did this trend oh my god. I’m leaving,” she joked, teasingly expressing her disbelief. Taking the humor a step further, the 38-year-old mom of four added that Legend could even have “custody” of their children: Luna, 8, Miles, 6, and twins Esti and Wren, both 1. “I’m leaving. u can have custody,” she said.

Legend told People earlier, “Chrissy's everyone's favorite I think, except I might have Esti.”

“I think because she's at this space where she sees me leave now, and when I come back home, she's super clingy and she literally just wants to hug my leg and make sure I don't leave her.”

Fans of the couple were quick to respond to both Legend’s participation in the trend

One follower humorously remarked, “When your dad is literally John Legend,” with one writing, “hahahaha you’re freakin awesome!! Such a fun wife and mama.”

Teigen and Legend, who tied the knot in 2013, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

The couple frequently shares glimpses of their family life on social media. Just last week, Legend proudly revealed new tattoos featuring the names of his wife and children. He wrote in the Instagram post, “My first tattoo was ‘chrissylunamiles’ in a subtle heart-monitor-like cursive on my right arm to honor my growing family.”

“So I asked @winterstone to come back and mirror it with the new babies.”