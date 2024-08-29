Blackpink's Jisoo and Park Ji Hoon are in the talks for new K-dramas

K-drama fans have never been more excited. BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been offered a role in the upcoming K-drama ‘Monthly Boyfriend’, and Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon is in talks to take on the leading role in the drama ‘We Are The Zombie.’ Jisoo and Park Ji Hoon plan new film projects(Instagram)

The BLACKPINK star's management, BLISSOO, reported, “She is currently considering the offer” for ‘Monthly Boyfriend.’ Jisoo, who has previously worked on projects like ‘Snowdrop,’ will most likely be acting as the lead for this project. Not a lot of information has been revealed on the upcoming drama.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's acting career

Jisoo first appeared in the 2015 drama The Producer and will star in upcoming projects, including Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint and Newtopia. The latter series will star Park Jung Min, Kim Joon Han, and Jisoo. The singer/actor will play the role of Young Ju, a young rookie who is new to society. The character will explore hardship in military service amidst the zombie apocalypse.

Meanwhile, she will act alongside Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, and Shin Seung Ho in Omniscient Reader. This Korean film, based on a web novel, is set to be released in 2025.

What is Park Ji Hoon's ‘We Are The Zombie’ all about?

Singer and actor Park Ji Hoon has been offered the leading role in the webtoon-based K-drama ‘We Are The Zombie’. He has not made any comments about accepting the offer. However, if he accepts the job, he will play Kim In Jong, a character who spent one year in Seoul Tower.

The story is based on Naver's webtoon written by Lee Myung Jae. It features a shopping mall, Seoul Tower, which has been described as the only spot unaffected by the zombie infestation. Survivors are seen dying inside the mall one by one, while Kim In Jong is the centre of attention.

Ji Hoon has also been seen in famous series like ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage,’ in which he played Go Young Soo, who is requested by the king to transform his commoner lover into a noble woman.

Apart from this role, he was seen in ‘Love Song for Illusion,' in which Ji Hoon plays the dual role of Crown Prince Sajo Hyun and a secret identity as Ak-Hee. The love story develops as an assassin set on killing him becomes his concubine.