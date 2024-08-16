BLACKPINK's Lisa And Rosalía’s New Woman knows ‘how to serve’: Fans obsessed over bilingual twist

Lisa Manoban's Rockstar era continues to dominate as she drops a scorching new collaboration with Spanish sensation Rosalía. Released on August 16, the high-powered track has the internet obsessing over this New Woman, with fans and critics alike raving about the dynamic duo. The accompanying music video is a visual feast, perfectly complementing the song's infectious energy. Rosalía adds a bilingual flair to the track, enhancing the overall appeal. BLACKPINK's Lisa Teams Up with Rosalía for 'New Woman', Showcases Independence and Bilingual Flair(LLOUD)

Lisa and Rosalía drop New Woman

The Thai K-pop sensation boldly declares her independence and transformation in the song, rapping, “Hit it when I serve/ B—-, you better swerve/ Revving up my, uh-uh-uh-uh-aura/ Focus on my mind/ Taking my time/ I’m a new woman.”

Lisa is truly owning her new era, with lines like "pulling up fresh face, brand new día” undoubtedly tickling fans' brains in the best way possible. Reportedly, the Pink Venom" crooner also co-wrote the song with Swedish singer Tove Lo. The song is produced by Ariana Grande's hitmakers, Max Martin and Ilya. The track arrives just over a month after Lisa's departure from YG Entertainment, marking a new chapter in her solo career.

Rosalia turns the table with a Spanish twist

While Lillies and Blinks had anticipated another solo power move from the powerhouse star, the unexpected addition of Rosalía elevated the track to an entirely new dimension. The bilingual fusion where she raps, "Nací pura, sí/ Ni una era será un flop en mi porvenir/ P—, soy la Rosalía, solo sé servir (translation: “I was born pure/ There won’t be a flop era in my future/ W—-, I’m Rosalía, I only know how to serve.”)got everyone hyped, with fans totally immersed into the dynamic duo's vibe.

Internet reacts to New Woman MV

“LISA BEING CO-WRITTER OF NEW WOMAN MAKES IT MORE SEXIER,” a fan commented on the newly released music video. “I’m deeply in love with this new woman you’ve become LALISA,” LISANATIONS wrote. “the visuals, the details, the beat, the song is so goooood,” chimed in one more.

Lisa makes New Woman comeback

Earlier, the BLACKPINK star released her first solo track since leaving the talent agency. She hit No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200 charts and also snagged LISA's first-ever No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. with Rockstar. Both Rockstar and New Woman also mark the Money singer’s initial releases following her signing with RCA Records. This new partnership, which includes her own LLOUD company, allows her to maintain ownership of her master recordings.