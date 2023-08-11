Reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro opens up about breakup with Rosalía in new track ‘Hayami Hana’

Rauw Alejandro is going through a tough time after breaking up with Rosalía and he just released a song dedicated to his ex-fiancée that we didn’t really need to hear. Rauw Alejandro pours emotions into new song 'Hayami Hana' following Rosalía breakup(Getty Images via AP)

On Thursday, the Puerto Rican reggaetonero surprised his fans with “Hayami Hana,” a song dedicated to the Spanish singer, where he raps about the “things he wants to get off his chest” after their split.

Alejandro starts by saying how much he loved his Motomami’s “flaws and qualities,” before clarifying, “I don’t blame you. The life we live isn’t for everyone: the press, social media, peer pressure, being far from each other is the hardest.”

The 30-year-old suggests that Rosalía was the one who ended things, rapping that “leaving you was never an option” for him. He also regrets their hectic tour life, adding that he’d give up the fame and all his success to “wake up and see you by my side.”

Last month, a PEOPLE report revealed that the couple had split, and Alejandro denied online rumors that he had cheated on his fiancée, saying that “infidelity” wasn’t the reason for their breakup.

On the song, he reinforces that, rapping that Rosalía “always had the passcode to my cell.”

“You are stronger than you think, and I hope that one day we can laugh at our past,” Rauw raps.

“Here, there’s no resentment, this isn’t a complaint/You gifted me the best days, and for that reason I have your name tattooed on my belly.”

The song continues with a weak chorus, repeating that “No one knows un carajo” about their relationship. In his final verse he wishes Rosalía the best, saying she’ll win all the Grammys, that people will study her music in schools, and that she’s the “prettiest cover on all of the magazines.”

Then there’s this cheesy line that sounds like something out of a bad romance novel, “You’re genuine, you’re incredible, you’re pure joy, you’re medicine/You cured my heart.”

We appreciate Rauw for being honest and vulnerable on the track, but it probably would have been better if he’d sent it directly to Rosalía. Hopefully, his next album will be filled with the post-breakup bangers we’ve come to expect from the Puerto Rican star.

“Hayami Hana” comes two weeks after the artists confirmed their split online.

In an Instagram story on July 26, Alejandro described their relationship as the “most real love story God allowed me to live.” A day later, Rosalía shared a statement of her own, writing ““I love, respect and admire Raul so much. Not even like the movies, we know what we’ve lived.”

Alejandro dropped his surprise album Playa Saturno in early July, featuring collaborations with Miguel Bosé and Junior H. Meanwhile, Rosalía dropped single “Tuya” in early June.

