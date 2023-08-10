BTS's V's 'Love Me Again' music video hits 1M views in 7 minutes, fans go crazy

BTS fans, get ready to swoon! V, one of the sensational group's talented members, has dropped a mesmerizing solo track titled "Love Me Again." Released alongside a captivating music video on August 9, V's R&B-infused song showcases his soulful voice as he croons about longing for lost love. BTS' V enchants fans with the solo track Love Me Again, a pre-release song from his debut album "Layover" arriving on September 8.

A solo album debut on the horizon

V's solo venture is part of his upcoming debut album, "Layover," which is set to make its grand entrance on September 8, 2023. The album promises a musical journey through a collection of six tracks, each telling a unique story. Among the tracks featured are "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Slow Dancing," and "For Us."

The lead single of the album is "Slow Dancing," described by Big Hit Entertainment as a throwback to the romantic soul style of the 1970s, radiating an aura of relaxation and free-spiritedness.

Lightning speed record-breaker

V's "Love Me Again" has shattered records, and fans couldn't be more thrilled. The song's music video zoomed past 1 million views on YouTube within just seven minutes of its release, solidifying V's position as the fastest K-pop male soloist to achieve this impressive feat. The remarkable accomplishment highlights the unwavering popularity of BTS, a global K-pop phenomenon.

This achievement also places V shoulder-to-shoulder with his fellow BTS member, Jungkook, who previously set a similar record with his solo single "Seven."

BTS' reign continues

The BTS members have been taking the music scene by storm with their individual releases, showcasing their diverse talents. Jungkook's "Seven" dominated charts and hearts, becoming a monumental success upon its release. The momentum seamlessly transitioned to V, who dazzled fans with "Love Me Again."

As fans eagerly embraced V's new solo endeavor, they couldn't help but draw parallels between the speedy view count of Love Me Again and Jungkook's Seven.

V's music video for "Love Me Again" serves up a visual treat, with the artist draped in enchanting golden and red sequined outfits that catch the light as he pours his heart into the song. The mesmerizing video perfectly complements the heartfelt lyrics, leaving fans craving more of V's distinct and captivating musical style. With V's solo debut setting the stage ablaze, the countdown to the full release of "Layover" is on.