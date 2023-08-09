BTS fans plead 'let us breathe Kim Taehyung' as V sports kohl-rimmed eyes, poses shirtless on magazine covers

BTS member V recently announced his solo debut album Layover. Since then several pictures and videos of the singer have emerged online as he featured on magazine covers and did photoshoots. V aka Kim Taehyung has done photoshoots for W Korea, Pop Magazine and Arena Magazine among others. (Also Read | BTS' V announces early release of Love Me Again and Rainy Days music videos) BTS' V poses on magazine covers.

V features on cover of W Korea

Taking to its Instagram account, W Korea shared several posts giving a glimpse of V. In a clip, the BTS singer was seen giving poses as he wore different outfits and jewellery. He was seen in a beige sweater, leather jacket and leopard print sweatshirt among others. He also gave different poses in a few other posts.

V on Arena magazine cover

BTS singer V posed shirtless with only a leopard-printed scarf around his neck during the photoshoot for the magazine. He was also seen opting for a shimmery black cropped top and leather pants as well as a red jacket. V also shared a post on his Instagram and tagged the magazine and Celine. He didn't caption the photos but added them with an eyes emoji.

V poses for Pop magazine

V wore similar outfits for this photoshoot. However, in one of the pictures he was seen sporting kohl-rimmed eyes.

BTS fans react to V's photoshoots

A person wrote on Twitter, "No matter the angle, it's a hit back to back. He is the most beautiful person ever. He is the most handsome boy in the world." A fan tweeted, "Let us breathe Kim Taehyung. Is he tryna kill us?? What is this Kim Taehyung? You don't care about my health, omg I can't handle you're so gorgeous." A comment read, "I’m not surviving this. Like he coming at us from all different angles."

A person shared a post on Twitter, "Not stopping any time now just starting!!! Our boy Taehyung is so sought after! They want him on every magazine cover. So proud and excited for the upcoming solo era of Taehyung." "We ain't surviving this Chapter 2. There's just no way I can function properly today," said another fan.

V's album Layover

V is all set to debut with his solo album Layover which will release on September 8. BTS management agency BigHit Music made the announcement on the fan community forum Weverse on Tuesday. Layover consists of six tracks in total--Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver).

