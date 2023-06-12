Snowdrop actor Park Soo Ryun dies at 29, family to donate her organs

Korean actor Park Soo Ryun died after a fatal accident, as per reports. She was 29. The actor was best known for appearing in several musicals such as The Days We Loved and Siddhartha. Reportedly, she died just a day before her performance in Jeju Island. Also read: Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua remembers him fondly with old video Park Soo Ryun was declared brain dead after an accident.

Park Soo Ryun's death

According to a report of OSEN, on Saturday actor Park Soo Ryn fell down a flight of stairs while returning to her home. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors ‘declared her brain dead after resuscitating her’. In honour of the actor, her family has decided to donate her organs.

Park Soo Ryun’s mother shared, as per Soompi, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

Who was Park Soo Ryun?

Park Soo Ryun debuted in 2018 with the musical Il Tenore and went on to appear in more musicals, including Finding Mr Destiny, The Days We Loved, and Siddhartha. She also appeared in a supporting role in BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In's Snowdrop. In the K-drama, Park Soo Ryun played the role of one of the detained university students who were later released by authorities later.

Talking about her role in Snowdrop, Park Soo Ryun had uploaded photos of herself from the sets. One of them featured her with June Hae In and read, “Jung Hae In sunbaenim (senior), although my role was very small, thank you for staying until the very end (of our scenes) and taking care of each university student! I hope to meet you on another project.” She also shared a photo with Jisoo and the rest of the cast.

Meanwhile, Park Soo Ryun's mortuary has been prepared in Suwon Hospital, Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre's funeral hall reportedly. The funeral will start at 4 PM KST on Monday and will be extended till Tuesday morning.

