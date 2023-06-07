Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua remembers him fondly with old video: 'I will not forget you'

ASTRO member Moonbin has left a void in the hearts of his fans, friends and family members. On Wednesday, his younger sister and Billlie member Moon Sua treated fans to their throwback video and penned yet another heartbreaking note in his memory. June 6 marked the 49th day since Moonbin’s death, the official end of the mourning period as per Buddhism. Also read: Fantagio announces new memorial space for late ASTRO singer Moonbin Moon Sua penned a note for her late brother, Moonbin.

Moon Sua recalls memories with Moonbin

K-pop idol Moon Sua posted their old video which seems to be from a practice session. In the video, the brother-sister duo are seen happily smiling as Moonbin gave his sister a piggyback ride. Sharing the monochrome video, the Billlie member left a message.

She wrote, as quoted by Soompi, “As expected, Mr Moon’s back was wide and warm. I should have asked for a piggyback more often. Next time we meet, please piggyback me more. My one and only brother. Still and from now on forever, I will not forget you and will continue to love you more and more. Don’t be sick, be healthy, eat well, and be happy.”

Reacting to the emotional post, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Moon siblings forever.” “We understand you Sua, we also miss him a lot,” added another fan. One more shared, “Together forever, they'll be in the stars.”

ASTRO's Sanha remembers Moonbin

Meanwhile, ASTRO's Sanha posted a bunch of photos and videos clicked with Moonbin on his latest post on Instagram. Sharing them, he wrote, “Hyung, farewell. It’s time to let you go. Let’s meet again for sure next time, okay? Even then, let’s hold each other tight. Thanks to you, I was happy. Eat well, and live well. I love you so much.”

Who is Moonbin?

Moon Bin, who performed as Moonbin, was a member of the group ASTRO and also performed with a sub-group called Moonbin & Sanha. Moonbin died at the age of 25 on April 19 this year. He was found dead at his home in southern Seoul.

His agency Fantagio had previously announced a new memorial space for Moonbin. It is to be built at Gukcheongsa Temple. “Although Moonbin’s religion is not Buddhism, at the request of the bereaved family, we have prepared the “Moon’s Space” at an area in Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong, and [the memorial place] will run long-term starting from June 7, 2023 at 5:30 a.m. KST,” the said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON