Home / Entertainment / Music / ASTRO’s Moonbin found dead at 25, police suspect suicide

ASTRO’s Moonbin found dead at 25, police suspect suicide

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 20, 2023 12:50 AM IST

ASTRO’s Moonbin found dead at 25, police suspect suicide

Popular K-pop group ASTRO's member Moonbin died on April 19. He was 25. According to reports, he was found dead at his residence in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea by his manager. His agency Fantagio issued an official statement.

Moonbin was found dead at his home.
Moonbin was found dead at his home.

It read, "This is Fantagio. First, we apologize for having to convey this sorrowful and heartbreaking news.

"On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky.

"Although it cannot compare to the grief of the bereaved family that had to part with their beloved son and brother, his fellow artists and the staff here at Fantagio, who have been together with him for a long time, are also deeply mourning the departed amidst tremendous shock and sorrow.

"It pains us even more to have to convey this sudden news to the fans who have given their unsparing love and support to Moonbin. Because we know all too well just how unparalleled the departed [Moonbin] was in his love for his fans, whom he was constantly thinking of, the grief is all the more overwhelming.

"In order for the bereaved family, who has fallen into great sorrow due to this sudden tragedy, to be able to respectfully mourn the departed and say their goodbyes, we entreat you to please refrain from speculative or malicious reports.

In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible, with family, close friends, and agency colleagues in attendance."

Meanwhile, Soompi quoted police saying, “It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” adding, “We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.”

Moonbin was scheduled to perform at the upcoming Dream Concert as a part of the group's activity.

Astro originally consists of six members. It debuted in February 2016. In February this year, it was announced that member Rocky would be exiting the group following the expiration of his contract with the company. Currently it has only MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, and Sanha.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
k-pop
k-pop
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out