Moonbin's sister Moon Sua pens heartbreaking note at memorial, Astro's MJ says 'I'm sorry I couldn't protect you'

Astro's member Moonbin's death has been a shock to the entire Korean entertainment industry. His funeral took place in private in the presence of family and close friends. Later a memorial space has been opened to the public which will be accessible to the fans till April 30. As fans gathered to pay their respects to Moonbin, several photos of letters from the late singer's family and friends have surfaced online. Also read: Astro's Moonbin death: MJ takes urgent leave from military, BTS' Suga, IU and other celebs cancel events Astro's Moonbin is suspected to have died by suicide as per reports.

The letters were seen pinned to a tree at the memorial space. One of them was written by Moonbin's sister, Moon Sua who is a member of the girl group Billlie. According to Twitter user @astrohaluv, the translation of Moon Sua's letter is: 'Oppa it's me, your one & only precious little sister, Sua! I came too!"

"I've cried too much so I'll stop now! I'm gonna smile a lot now. I'm going to be happy while doing the things I want to do. I hope you'll be in peace & happy there too. Please watch over me to see if your younger sister is doing well!! I’ll live well, including your part. Don’t stop me. But when I’m having a hard time, I’ll come complain to you often so you have to accept that. You’ve done well all this time. I love you a lot and I’m forever your younger sister. Moon siblings forever.”

A page of her diary at the memorial also read, “To. My forever brother. This is your one & only sister, Sua. How’s it going there? is it comfortable? I hope it’s always warm and peaceful. You look pretty when you smile, so I hope you have a lot of things to smile about. I’ll come back again! I love you today, too.”

Astro member JinJin promised to look after Moon Sua and his family in a heartfelt letter. He wrote, “Bin! It’s jinjin hyung! A lot of people came. You promised me, right? to live with a smile. Just like you told me, i’m trying to live with a smile like you did. I’m going to start practicing for my musical again and also to eat my meals. I will take care of your mom, dad, and sua so don’t worry. I love you so much my little brother.”

MJ who took an emergency leave from the army, to attend Moonbin's funeral penned a heartbreaking note. It read, “My little brother, Bin I came too late... I'm sorry. How lonely, tired, and painful it must have been. If only I had been closer. I'm sorry I couldn't protect you.”

Moonbin was found dead at his apartment in Seoul, South Korea on April 19. He was 25. While police suspect suicide, his death is being probed. He was a member of the K-pop group Astro, which is now left with MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, and Sanha.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON