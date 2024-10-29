BTS' Jin, NCT Dream, Taeyeon, Ateez and others to drop new music soon: K-pop comebacks November 2024

Although not as many November 2024 K-pop comebacks have been announced as usually are at this point of a month, the upcoming musical chapter already has numerous live music shows lined up one after the other. Artists like NewJeans, SHINee's Taemin, ZEROBASEONE, DAY6, ATEEZ, aespa, KATSEYE, ENHYPEN, Lee Youngji, BIBI, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE, ILLIT, TXT and others are preparing to deliver spell-binding performances at the forthcoming awards season setlist next month. Music releases from BTS' Jin, NCT Dream and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon are expected to be some of the most stellar highlights of November 2024. (Instagram)

Along with new tasteful melodies and comeback schedules, November will also treat K-pop fans to live show broadcasts of the Korean Grand Music Awards in Incheon, MAMA Awards in LA and Japan, and Melon Music Awards in the coming days.

Also read | Seventeen's Seungkwan speaks out against K-pop industry's toxic standards amid spiking HYBE controversies

From solo artist surprises to a few brand-new debuts, plus returning favourites, here's what the K-music industry has in store for us next month.

K-pop comebacks in November 2024

November 1

Kep1er - 6th mini-abum “Tipi-Tap” (Time: 1 pm KST)

6th mini-abum “Tipi-Tap” (Time: 1 pm KST) BABYMONSTER - 1st full album “Drip” (Time: 1 pm KST)

1st full album “Drip” (Time: 1 pm KST) ODD YOUTH - Debut single “Best Friendz” (Time: 1 pm KST)

November 4

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - 7th mini-album “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” (Time: 6 pm KST)

7th mini-album “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” (Time: 6 pm KST) SHINee's Minho - 1st album “Call Back” (Time: 6 pm KST)

1st album “Call Back” (Time: 6 pm KST) J.Y. Park - Digital single “Easy Lover” (Time: 6 pm KST)

November 5

DAY6 Sungjin's solo debut - 1st full album “30” (Time: 6 pm KST)

1st full album “30” (Time: 6 pm KST) Super Junior's Yesung - 6th mini-album “It's Complicated” (Time: 6 pm KST)

6th mini-album “It's Complicated” (Time: 6 pm KST) EPEX - 2nd album “Youth Chapter 2: Youth” (Time: 6 pm KST)

2nd album “Youth Chapter 2: Youth” (Time: 6 pm KST) ToTh6y debut (PinkFantasy subunit) - 1st project “Wolf” (Time: 1 pm KST)

November 6

NCT Doyoung solo single - “Frosty” (Time: 6 pm KST)

“Frosty” (Time: 6 pm KST) TWICE Japanese MISAMO - 2nd mini-album “Haute Couture”

November 7

VIVIZ - 5th mini-album “Voyage” (Time: 6 pm KST)

November 8

XG - 2nd mini-album “AWE”

November 11

NCT Dream - 4th regular album “Dreamscape”

4th regular album “Dreamscape” NCT Yuta solo - Japanese 1st album mini-album “Depth” physical release

Japanese 1st album mini-album “Depth” physical release ENHYPEN - "Romance: Untold - daydream- (Time: 6 pm KST)

Also read | Cha Eun Woo, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Je Hoon, Day6 and others snag 2024 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards: Winners list

November 13

STAYC - Japan 5th double A side single “GPT / Tell Me Now”

Japan 5th double A side single “GPT / Tell Me Now” Stray Kids - Japan 2nd album “Giant”

Japan 2nd album “Giant” OMEGA X - Japan 2nd album “To.”

November 14

PRIMROSE - 3rd mini-album “Steal Heart” (Time: 12 KST)

3rd mini-album “Steal Heart” (Time: 12 KST) CLASS:y - “Love XX” (Time: 6 pm KST)

“Love XX” (Time: 6 pm KST) DAYCHILD - 2nd single album “Crescent” (Time: 12 pm KST)

November 15

BTS' JIN solo - 1st album “Happy” (Time: 2 pm KST)

1st album “Happy” (Time: 2 pm KST) ATEEZ - 11th mini-album “Golden Hour: Part 2”

November 18

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon- 6th mini-album “Letter to Myself” (Time: 6 pm KST)

6th mini-album “Letter to Myself” (Time: 6 pm KST) NEXZ - 1st mini-album “Nallina” (Time: 6 pm KST)

November 19

WayV - “High Five” pre-release for 6th mini-album “Frequency”

November 25

WayV - 6th mini-album “Frequency”

November 27

KJRGL - 1st EP “prelude~the brilliant blue”

1st EP “prelude~the brilliant blue” Super Junior's Kyuhyun solo - 1st album “Colors” (Time: 6 pm KST)

Undated Kpop comebacks November 2024

Park Jeup - 2nd mini-album “Mellifluous”

2nd mini-album “Mellifluous” BADVILLAIN

(This is a developing story. More announcements will be updated on the go.)