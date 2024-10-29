BTS' Jin, NCT Dream, Taeyeon, Ateez and others to drop new music soon: K-pop comebacks November 2024
November is especially stacked with musical releases by various NCT acts, including solo deliveries from Doyoung and Yuta to sub-units NCT Dream and WayV.
Although not as many November 2024 K-pop comebacks have been announced as usually are at this point of a month, the upcoming musical chapter already has numerous live music shows lined up one after the other. Artists like NewJeans, SHINee's Taemin, ZEROBASEONE, DAY6, ATEEZ, aespa, KATSEYE, ENHYPEN, Lee Youngji, BIBI, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE, ILLIT, TXT and others are preparing to deliver spell-binding performances at the forthcoming awards season setlist next month.
Along with new tasteful melodies and comeback schedules, November will also treat K-pop fans to live show broadcasts of the Korean Grand Music Awards in Incheon, MAMA Awards in LA and Japan, and Melon Music Awards in the coming days.
From solo artist surprises to a few brand-new debuts, plus returning favourites, here's what the K-music industry has in store for us next month.
K-pop comebacks in November 2024
November 1
- Kep1er - 6th mini-abum “Tipi-Tap” (Time: 1 pm KST)
- BABYMONSTER - 1st full album “Drip” (Time: 1 pm KST)
- ODD YOUTH - Debut single “Best Friendz” (Time: 1 pm KST)
November 4
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER - 7th mini-album “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- SHINee's Minho - 1st album “Call Back” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- J.Y. Park - Digital single “Easy Lover” (Time: 6 pm KST)
November 5
- DAY6 Sungjin's solo debut - 1st full album “30” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- Super Junior's Yesung - 6th mini-album “It's Complicated” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- EPEX - 2nd album “Youth Chapter 2: Youth” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- ToTh6y debut (PinkFantasy subunit) - 1st project “Wolf” (Time: 1 pm KST)
November 6
- NCT Doyoung solo single - “Frosty” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- TWICE Japanese MISAMO - 2nd mini-album “Haute Couture”
November 7
- VIVIZ - 5th mini-album “Voyage” (Time: 6 pm KST)
November 8
- XG - 2nd mini-album “AWE”
November 11
- NCT Dream - 4th regular album “Dreamscape”
- NCT Yuta solo - Japanese 1st album mini-album “Depth” physical release
- ENHYPEN - "Romance: Untold - daydream- (Time: 6 pm KST)
November 13
- STAYC - Japan 5th double A side single “GPT / Tell Me Now”
- Stray Kids - Japan 2nd album “Giant”
- OMEGA X - Japan 2nd album “To.”
November 14
- PRIMROSE - 3rd mini-album “Steal Heart” (Time: 12 KST)
- CLASS:y - “Love XX” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- DAYCHILD - 2nd single album “Crescent” (Time: 12 pm KST)
November 15
- BTS' JIN solo - 1st album “Happy” (Time: 2 pm KST)
- ATEEZ - 11th mini-album “Golden Hour: Part 2”
November 18
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon- 6th mini-album “Letter to Myself” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- NEXZ - 1st mini-album “Nallina” (Time: 6 pm KST)
November 19
- WayV - “High Five” pre-release for 6th mini-album “Frequency”
November 25
- WayV - 6th mini-album “Frequency”
November 27
- KJRGL - 1st EP “prelude~the brilliant blue”
- Super Junior's Kyuhyun solo - 1st album “Colors” (Time: 6 pm KST)
Undated Kpop comebacks November 2024
- Park Jeup - 2nd mini-album “Mellifluous”
- BADVILLAIN
(This is a developing story. More announcements will be updated on the go.)
