SEVENTEEN concert temporarily paused after fire breaks out on stage; ‘CARATs are so hot…’

A major accident was averted during the opening day performance of K-pop group SEVENTEEN at a South Korean venue. Just moments before the members were set to take the stage, a staff member spotted a fire igniting among the multiple light fixtures above the stage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although the incident caused a delay in the performance and filled the venue with smoke as staff worked actively to ensure everyone’s safety. A fire nearly disrupted SEVENTEEN's concert in South Korea, but swift staff intervention contained it without injuries.(Pledis Entertainment)

Once the show resumed, the members playfully poked fun at the situation, teasing their fans to lighten the mood and ease the tension.

Fire breaks at SEVENTEEN’s concert

The K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN kicked off their fourth world tour in Goyang, South Korea, on October 12. Just moments before the show was set to begin, the members were instructed to stay offstage as a fire broke out. Thankfully, it was quickly contained, but fans feared that if it hadn't been spotted in time, it could have resulted in a major incident.

The performance was temporarily halted after a staff member noticed unusual sparks, filling the venue with smoke. Meanwhile, the quick-thinking staff member managed to climb onto the railings adorned with light fixtures and extinguish the fire before it spread further, according to the reports.

In various clips and videos, fans can be seen trying to blow the smoke away from themselves using their merchandise, especially those who were close to the stage and below the light fixtures.

‘No injuries reported’

After a nearly 20-minute delay, it was confirmed that no injuries were reported, allowing the show to resume as scheduled. Thankfully, everything went smoothly from that point on. Once the fire was extinguished thanks to the staff's quick actions, CARATs in the venue applauded the heroic staff member, and the performance continued!

Despite the tense situation and the visible fears on fans' faces, the members managed to keep things light, playfully remarking, "SEVENTEEN and CARATs are so hot; it’s no surprise we had a fire here.” Hoshi tried to sing through the situation while comforting the fans, saying, “No, no, it's because of you ~ We are on fire ~! It's going to be fine, no matter what. Anyway, it all passed by!" Jeonghan attended the concert during his military service.

About SEVENTEEN’s world tour

SEVENTEEN is a boy band consisting of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, THE8, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted under Pledis Entertainment and are set to release their 12th mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS, on October 14. The upcoming album marks the K-pop group's first comeback in approximately six months. Their ongoing world tour will make stops in Japan and the United States at multiple venues after South Korea and will run from October 12 to December 22. Jeonghan and Jun are currently serving in the military.