K-drama star Rowoon entangled in dating rumours with Spanish actress after alleged Milan nightclub outing

Former SF9 member and K-drama actor Rowoon (Kim Seok Woo) is the newest celebrity in K-town to be entangled in romance. The 28-year-old Extraordinary You star recently became the subject of Spanish media's tabloids after he was allegedly spotted kissing actress Sonia Monroy at a nightclub in Milan. Former SF9 member Rowoon, known for his roles in K-dramas such as Extraordinary You and Destines With You, was allegedly seen kissing and dancing with a Spanish actress at a nightclub in Milan, per Spanish media reports.(Instagram )

According to the Spanish show, Ni queue feuramos Shhh's exclusive story, eventually quoted by K-pop media outlet AllKpop, the unexpected pair was seen spending time together during Milan Fashion Week.

Former SF9 member Rowoon wrapped up in romance rumours

Videos of the Spanish show hosted by Maria Patino are now circulating on social media platforms like X/Twitter and TikTok and have become a raving topic of discussion among Hallyu enthusiasts. The clip in question sees the host citing an anonymous source who claimed that Monroy and the K-drama star met each other at the VIP section of a Milan nightclub. Furthermore, Spanish media outlet La Vanguardia reported that the Barcelona native and Rowoon didn't try to hide their interaction. They are said to have busted a move or two on the dance floor together and shared a kiss at the venue as well. Although several videos of them dancing together have hit the SNS platforms, there is no visual proof of the alleged kiss.

The noticeable age difference between the two has also been a gossip-churning issue, especially since Monroy had previously opened up about her failed marriage to actor Juan Diego Lopez elsewhere. In a previous interview with La Razon, she confirmed having parted ways with her ex-husband. She remarked, “Yes, I have separated from my husband, Juan Diego, after seven years of marriage. He is much younger than I am, and, whether we like it or not, age does make a difference. There is no third party involved; we still love and respect each other, but there is no possibility of reconciliation. He was twenty-one and I was forty-three when we got married. Honestly, I have always liked men who are much younger than me, although sometimes things don’t work out.”

The Destined With You star sat front row alongside Stray Kids' I.N., Kendall Jenner, Julianne Moore and others at Bottega Veneta's Milan Fashion Week Spring 2025 Show this September.