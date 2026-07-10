Akshay Kumar concerned about ‘dear friend’ Rajesh Sharma's health after his hospitalisation: ‘Jaldi theek ho jao yaar’

On Thursday evening, Akshay shared a picture of himself and Rajesh , with whom he has worked in several films. He wrote alongside in the X post, “Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh's health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai (Get well soon, friend. We have to sit and laugh a lot).”

Actor Akshay Kumar has expressed concern over co-star and friend Rajesh Sharma's health following his recent hospitalisation. Rajesh Sharma was hospitalised in Hyderabad after a health scare reportedly caused by an insect bite while shooting for a film there.

Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded a high-level investigation into how Rajesh Sharma fell ill. In a press statement, the association expressed deep concern over the sudden deterioration in the veteran actor's health. “The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and demand an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation,” the statement read.

The association questioned the working conditions on the film's sets. “The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country. Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences,” the AICWA continued.

Rajesh Sharma's illness Rajesh Sharma was shooting the Prabhas-starrer Fauzi in Hyderabad when his health deteriorated. The actor later travelled to Kolkata for treatment and was hospitalised in a serious condition. Several members of the film fraternity reacted with shock and concern after it was revealed that the cause of his illness was most likely an insect bite during the shoot.

Reaching out to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the AICWA demanded an immediate high-level investigation into the incident."The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority," it stated.

Meanwhile, the makers of Fauzi are yet to issue any statement in the matter.