2024 Korea Drama Awards winners list: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Byeon Woo Seok and others

(LIVE): The 15 edition of the Korean Drama Awards went live on Saturday, October 12, as part of the 2024 Korea Drama Festival, which will be held from October 11 to 20 in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do. The prestigious annual event celebrates the growth of the Korean drama industry. (Left)" Queen of Tears and its leading cast duo Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. (Right): Lovely Runner's leading co-stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.(tvN)

A vast array of celebrities, including actors and K-pop artists, were in attendance at the Gyeongnam Culture and Art Centre. South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Sang Min of the group Roo'ra and announcer Oh Jung Yeon hosted the star-studded awards ceremony.

Several popularity award winners were announced in advance after a fan-voting competition conducted from September 8 to 28. Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok and Queen of Tears co-stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, among others, were crowned the winners of these categories. Recipients of other major award categories were announced during the live broadcast on Saturday.

Also read | My Demon star Kim Yoo Jung to join Extraordinary Attorney Woo director for new drama?

Here are all the winners of the 15th Korea Drama Awards.

2024 Korea Drama Awards winners list

Fan-voted categories

Hot Star Award (male): Byeon Woo Seok ( Lovely Runner )

Byeon Woo Seok ( ) Hot Star Award (female): Kim Jin Won ( Queen of Tears )

Kim Jin Won ( ) Global Star Award: Kim Soo Hyun ( Queen of Tears )

Kim Soo Hyun ( ) Best Couple: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won Best OST: ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae - “More Than Enough”

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae - “More Than Enough” Hot Icon Award: DKZ’s Jaechan

Also read | Who was Nobuyo Oyama? Iconic Doraemon anime voice actress who passed away months after Nobita star's demise

Main categories

Rookie of the Year: Kang Hye Won ( Boyhood )

Kang Hye Won ( ) Best Scene Stealer: Jung Young Joo ( Lovely Runner )

Jung Young Joo ( ) Top Excellence Award (male): Im Siwan ( Boyhood )

Im Siwan ( ) Top Excellence Award (female):

Best Drama: Queen of Tears

Grand Prize (Daesang): Lee Hanee (Knight Flower)

This is a developing story. The winners list will be updated as and when more announcements follow.