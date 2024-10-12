BTS' Jin takes down his viral hit Super Tuna, drops new surprise instead and fans are shocked

BTS Jin recently removed one of his hit singles from the music streaming platforms despite the mass number it had garnered. The K-pop idol took down his goofy song titled, Super Tuna, which was released in 2021. However, fans need not worry as he soon after released an extended version of the song for fans. Fans reacted with disbelief as BTS Jin deleted his viral hit 'Super Tuna,' which had over 136 million streams.(@jin/Instagram)

BTS Jin’s deleted song’s new version tops US charts

In 2021, Jin released Super Tuna unexpectedly as a gift to his fans on his birthday. The song was a tribute to his love for fishing. The idol was shocked when the song was loved by the fans and became one of the most popular songs by the idol. Thus, he recently took the song down from all the music-streaming platforms, only for it to be replaced by an extended version of the song, as reported by Koreaboo.

Also known as World Wide Handsome by the fans, he announced the release of the new version in a live stream on Weverse on October 10. The stream was to celebrate bandmate, Jimin’s birthday which is on September 13 in advance. Super Tuna–extended version was released on, Thursday, October 11.

While the previous version of the song had engrossed a huge number of streams, ARMYs ensured the extended version got the same love. The song also debuted at #1 on the worldwide iTunes US chart.

Fans react to Jin deleting Super Tuna

Despite the new version, fans were shocked about Jin deleting the original Super Tuna song which had a huge number of streams. One fan wrote on X, “Super Tuna 1 Why doesn't exist? It had 100 million streams! You could combine streams. Please tell me if this is a bug, I can't believe it has been deleted!!” A second user wrote, “So what you're telling me is that the og super tuna doesn't exist anymore. Seok-jin actually deleted it? a song with 136M streams?? holysh**.”

A third user wrote, “Hey deleted the old version of Super Tuna which had over 100 million streams jin wasn't kidding when he said he requested it to be deleted but why? it had achieved so much and now everything is gone?”

Another user wrote, “SUPER TUNA OLD VERSION HAS BEEN DELETED ON SPOTIFY. NOOOOOOO OUR MEMORIES AND THOSE 136M STREAMS,” while one wrote, “JIN DELETED ORGINAL SUPER TUNA FROM STREAMING PLATFORMS?? DOES HE KNOW WE HAVE BEEN FIGHTING FOR OUR LIVES TO INCREASE HIS STREAMS.”