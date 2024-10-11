HyunA & Yong Jun Hyung are getting married today at a luxurious mountainside resort in Seoul: Report

HyunA and former Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung, who confirmed their relationship earlier this January, are set to get married today (October 11) in an intimate ceremony in Seoul, as reported by Sports Chosun. The couple, who announced their wedding plans back in September, will host a cozy outdoor ceremony in the presence of close friends and acquaintances. They made their romance Instagram official earlier, followed by a pre-marital photoshoot, accompanied by love-filled emoticons. HyunA & Yong Jun Hyung set to tie knot on October 11: Report(HyunA Instagram)

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung to get officially hitched

On October 11, a report from a Korean media outlet confirmed that the wedding destination for South Korean singer couple HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung will be Samcheonggak in Seoul. The duo has reportedly prepared a luxurious ceremony, as evident in a video that surfaced showcasing the wedding hall's interior. Samcheonggak Ilhwadang, the venue where HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung will tie the knot, is reportedly known to cost around 15 million won for rental.

Known for its luxurious atmosphere, the venue is adorned with traditional Korean architecture and elegant flower decorations. The couple has reportedly spared no expense for their special day, with estimated costs exceeding 100 million won, excluding wedding attire and makeup, a report by Sports Chosun suggests. The lavish ceremony will feature exquisite floral arrangements, including silver cherry blossoms, white hydrangeas, and tulips, creating a stunning and romantic ambiance.

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung's love timeline

Before confirming her relationship with former Highlight member Yong Junhyung, HyunA, the former 4Minute singer, was in a high-profile relationship with Dawn. They called it quits after six years of dating, ending their engagement and announcing their breakup amicably. HyunA faced massive pressure and backlash from fans who struggled to accept her decision to move on so quickly.

The journey to marriage with Yong Junhyung was not without its challenges. His past was marred with claims of being involved with sex offender star Jung Joon-young, and rumours of a premarital pregnancy surfaced after a performance where HyunA appeared unwell on stage.

Additionally, following the release of their wedding pictorial, Yong Junhyung faced controversy over allegations of abandoning his dog. In response to the malicious rumors, HyunA ultimately decided to take legal action.

Rumours about their wedding first emerged in July. An insider who spoke to the media clarified that while some felt it was "too soon to get married," the couple remains confident in their love. Yong Junhyung's agency, BLACK MADE, was the first to address the marriage speculation.