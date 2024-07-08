HyunA is reportedly getting married to former Highlight member Jun Hyung in October: Agency responds

HyunA and former Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung, who announced their relationship back in January this year, are reportedly planning to get married. The couple made their romance Instagram official by posting a picture together with a 'lovey-dovey' emoticon. This comes after HyunA broke up with her ex-flame, Dawn, whom she reportedly dated for six years before calling off their engagement and eventually announcing their breakup on mutual front. HyunA is reportedly getting married to former Highlight member Jun Hyung

On July 8, an exclusive report by South Korean media outlet YTN confirmed that the former Wonder Girls member is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, whom she has been dating for almost six months. The report further claimed that the couple had reserved October 11 for their special day. As for the wedding, it is speculated to be hosted only in Seoul. The insider who spoke to the media outlet explained the 'too soon to get married' situation, asserting that the couple has confidence in their love.

Agency responds to HyunA and Junhyung marriage rumours

Yong Jun Hyung‘s agency BLACK MADE was the first to respond to the marriage rumour which has sparked frenzy in the fandom. In a statement to Newsen, the agency said, This is the first time we are hearing of this. We will release a statement after verifying the facts. Meanwhile, HyunA's agency AT AREA is yet to respond to the reports.

"They have been friends for a long time and understand the challenges of the entertainment industry well. Their trust and faith are strong because they comfort and sympathize with each other," an insider previously told YTN. "They recently transitioned from friends to lovers and have decided to marry because they are convinced of their love,” the source added stressing that they look forward to seeing them making a stronger comeback with more positivity after marriage.

HyunA and Jun Hyung

After parting ways with her longtime partner Dawn in November 2022, the K-pop star found love anew with Yong Jun Hyung. HyunA, who departed from JYP Entertainment in 2008, joined Cube Entertainment where she debuted with the new girl group 4MINUTE. Similarly, Yong Jun Hyung, then 19 years old, made his debut with Cube Entertainment in the six-member boy group BEAST. On the work front, HyunA made a comeback to the music scene after a two-year hiatus with her new mini-album Attitude, released on May 2nd.