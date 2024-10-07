K-drama releases in October 2024: From Hellbound Season 2 to Spice Up Our Love, Family By Choice, and more

New K-drama releases are here to add to the celebration of the fall season. While October screams for a spooky adventure, these K-dramas have a wide variety of genres including romance, thriller, drama, fantasy and yes, horror. So keep your spiced pumpkin latte and popcorn ready as these K-dramas are going to keep you glued to the screen the entire month. New K-dramas releasing in October from Hellbound Season 2 to Spice Up Our Love.(@Netflix/X)

K-Drama releases for October 2024

Scroll through the list below to find your first K-drama watch of October 2024!

Spice Up Our Love

Lead cast: Lee Sang-Yi, Han Ji-Hyun

Release date: October 3

This spin-off series of No Gain No Love is a special cheer-up K-drama for fans upset over the original series coming to an end this month. The series will focus on the second leads, Lee Sand Yi and Han Ji Hyun. In No Gain No Love, Han stars as Nam Ja-yeon, an author of erotic online novels, while Lee plays a corporate heir. In this event series, the actors will bring to life characters from one of Nam's sultry stories.

Family By Choice

Lead cast: Hwang In-Youp, Jung Chae-Yeon, Bae Hyun-Sung

Release date: October 9

In this heartwarming drama, Kim San-Ha, Yun Ju-Won and Kang Hae-Jun are close friends raised by San Ha and Ju Won’s father. They eventually part ways as they grow up and reunite after a decade. A lot has changed including the fact that San-ha and Hae-jun, both, have developed feelings for Ju Won.

DongJae, the Good or the Bastard

Lead cast:Lee Joon-Hyuk, Park Sung-Woong

Release date: October 10

In this spin-off series of Stranger, Lee Joon-Hyuk will reprise his role as prosecutor Seo Dongjae who is employed at Cheongju District Prosecutors’ Office. The story revolves around his tough journey ahead after his image was tainted with corruption allegations in the past. He tackles a prominent case involving the murder of a high school girl and, as he investigates, finds himself torn between his quest for justice and his own ambitions.

Doubt

Lead cast: Han Suk-Kyu, Chae Woo-Bin

Release date: October 11

In this K-drama thriller, Han Suk-Kyu will portray a pioneering criminal profiler in Korea. His character, Jang Tae-su, is a working single father who, while investigating a case, uncovers his daughter’s involvement which shakes him to his core.

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Lead cast: Kim Tae-Ri, Shin Ye-Eun, Ra Mi-Ran, Jung Eun-Chae

Release date: October 12

The show is set in the 50s era, it follows the trials of a poor girl, Jeongnyeon, who is gifted with the talent of singing and dreams of being a part of a traditional women’s theatre company.

A Virtuous Business

Lead cast: Kim So-Yeon, Yeon Woo-Jin

Release date: October 12

In this drama set in the early 1990s in rural Korea, when talking about sex was considered taboo, four friends team up to form the Bangpan Sisters. They start a small business selling adult products directly to customers' homes.

Love In The Big City

Lead cast: Nam Yoon-su

Release date: October 21

This K-drama is based on the widely acclaimed novel of the same name by author Park-Sang Young. It features four different stories narrated by a gay man living with a heterosexual woman. Each story is directed by a different director including Hur Jin-Ho, Hong Ji-Young, Son Tae-Gyum and Kim Se-In.

Hellbound Season 2

Lead cast: Kim Hyun-Joo, Kim Sung-Cheol

Release date: October 25

This Netflix series is the perfect watch for the spooky season. However, Original star Yoo Ah-In will not reprise his role due to his legal issues and his role has been recast with Kim Sung-Cheol. Kim will portray the charismatic cult leader Jung Ji-Su, who met his end in season one when he was sent to hell but will be brought back to life in the new episodes.