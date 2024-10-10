New Netflix anime release schedule: When is Ranma ½ Episode 2 coming out?

Jujutsu Kaisen's popular studio MAPPA rebooted manga legend Rumiko Takahashi's iconic Ranma 1/2 series with an October 5 premiere on Netflix. With most of the voice cast of the original action-fiction TV show returning for the third anime adaptation 28 years after the previous iteration, the series jumped back into the awkward hilarity of gender-swapping curses and whatnot from the get-go. Ranma 1/2 Episode 2 preview.(MAPPA)

The feel-good goofy show pays homage to its retro origins, especially since it is set “somewhere in Tokyo in the '80s.” The Ranma ½ pilot episode, ‘Here’s Ranma,’ establishes the foundation of the series and Ranma and his father’s side-splitting curse, which means that when splashed with water, Ranma transforms into a girl, and his father, Genma, becomes a panda.

According to the official website of the new Ranma ½ anime, preview images of the upcoming second episode, ‘I Hate Men!’, are already out. Coincidentally, Takahashi celebrates her birthday today, October 10, as well.

Ranma ½ Episode 2 release date

Weekly episodes of the latest adaptation roll out every Saturday on Netflix. The second episode is slated to air this week, October 12, 2024.

Netflix describes the slapstick martial arts rom-com anime: “Akane Tendo meets her new fiancé, Ranma Saotome, a martial arts prodigy with a twist: he magically transforms into a girl upon touching cold water.”

What to expect from Ranma ½ Episode 2?

In addition to the familiar roster of characters, the brand-new series is also preparing to welcome an original introduction to the franchise: Ichiro, a member of the broadcast club voiced by Tomokazu Seki. The voice actor is widely known for lending his voice to Panda in Jujutsu Kaisen and Toya Kinomoto in Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card. He’ll be debuting on the show on Saturday.

The official synopsis of Ranma ½ Episode 2 hints at an upcoming dysfunctional love-at-first-sight twist in the story as the titular character enrols in Furinkan High School.

The description reads: “Ranma enrols in Furinkan High School, the same school Akane attends. When the two arrive at school, they are greeted by a group of male students waiting to ask Akane out on a date. Among them is Tatewaki Kuno, the captain of the kendo club. Though Kuno has feelings for Akane, he falls in love at first sight with Ranma’s female form as well...?!”

Watch the Ranma ½ Episode 2 preview: