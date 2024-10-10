My Hero Academia series finale confirmed ahead of Season 7's last episode: Release window revealed

Manga creator Kohei Horikoshi's anime adaptation of the My Hero Academia franchise is racing towards its Season 7 finale, which is slated for later this week. It's merely been a few months since the original manga series closed its final chapters in August 2024. Fans of the popular superhero title had barely reeled from one major conclusion, yet a new announcement has already called for an inevitable bittersweet finale. Deku and Bakugo in My Hero Academia Season 7.(Toho Animation)

Although fans still have some days before My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21, which comes out this Saturday, October 12, an announcement that Otakus were anxiously waiting for has been made in advance. The anime series is closing in on its ultimate final steps, with one final season coming up ahead.

What do we know about the continuation of the My Hero Academia anime so far?

Several well-regarded platforms, including Shonen Jump News and Discussing Film on X/Twitter (known for spilling reliable confirmations and entertainment reports), revealed on Thursday, October 10 (IST) morning that the eighth season of the beloved series is officially on its way. Moreover, the upcoming installment is expected to be the final entry.

The episode count, the exact release date, and other details are yet to follow, but at least the release window is locked and reserved. My Hero Academia's final season is scheduled to air in 2025. Although the news has left many viewers teary-eyed, it has also ignited hope in their hearts, considering the lights will not go out on the anime with a movie shortcut, as has been the case for other shows like Haikyuu.

The newest info drop further underscored fans’ heartfelt sorrow about ending a great era of new-generation anime and manga. In addition to My Hero Academia’s finale, other significantly celebrated manga series ending for good this year include Jujutsu Kaisen (already over in September), Oshi no Ko (ending in November) and Call of the Night (concluded in January).

While the upcoming episode of Season 7, ‘Battle Without a Quirk,’ is billed as an unmissable feat, the ongoing season already has eight episodes with a 9.0 or higher IMDb rating.