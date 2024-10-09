One Piece Episode 1122: Exact release date, time and more

One of the longest-running manga, One Piece, confirmed the release date for the next episode in the animation series. The quality of the anime is improving with Garp's battle Kuzan will soon reach its climax point. With these developments, fans were waiting for the next instalment to drop and soon their wait will end. One Piece Episode 1122 release date revealed.(@OnePieceAnime/X)

One Piece Episode 1122 release date and time

The anime announced on X via its official account that One Piece Episode 1121 will be released on Sunday, October 13. The episode is scheduled to be released at 9:30 am (JST). This means, that an audience outside Japan, will have access to the episode on Saturday, October 12. This is due to the different time zones followed across the globe. Hence, international fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30PM, Saturday, October 5, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30PM, Saturday, October 5, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1122?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll or Netflix after it is aired in Japan. The viewers will be required to have a subscription plan to watch on the aforementioned streaming platforms.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1122?

Episode 1122 of One Piece is expected to start with a flashback similar to the one Kuzan had in the previous episode. The flashback will feature how Garp met and trained Koby which will probably turn into some sort of acknowledgement of the latter or it could serve as a death trap for the former. However, given the pattern of the anime, the two will likely separate for a significant amount of time instead.