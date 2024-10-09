Menu Explore
One Piece Episode 1122: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 09, 2024 01:57 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of One Piece Episode 1122.

One of the longest-running manga, One Piece, confirmed the release date for the next episode in the animation series. The quality of the anime is improving with Garp's battle Kuzan will soon reach its climax point. With these developments, fans were waiting for the next instalment to drop and soon their wait will end.

One Piece Episode 1122 release date revealed.(@OnePieceAnime/X)
One Piece Episode 1122 release date revealed.(@OnePieceAnime/X)

One Piece Episode 1122 release date and time

The anime announced on X via its official account that One Piece Episode 1121 will be released on Sunday, October 13. The episode is scheduled to be released at 9:30 am (JST). This means, that an audience outside Japan, will have access to the episode on Saturday, October 12. This is due to the different time zones followed across the globe. Hence, international fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Daylight Time5:30PM, Saturday, October 5, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time8:30PM, Saturday, October 5, 2024
Greenwich Mean Time12:30AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024
Central European Time1:30AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024
Indian Standard Time6AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024
Philippine Standard Time8:30AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024
Japanese Standard Time9:30AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time11AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1122?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll or Netflix after it is aired in Japan. The viewers will be required to have a subscription plan to watch on the aforementioned streaming platforms.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1122?

Episode 1122 of One Piece is expected to start with a flashback similar to the one Kuzan had in the previous episode. The flashback will feature how Garp met and trained Koby which will probably turn into some sort of acknowledgement of the latter or it could serve as a death trap for the former. However, given the pattern of the anime, the two will likely separate for a significant amount of time instead.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On