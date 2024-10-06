Man caught with 16 kg poppy husk, 6-lakh drug money in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police arrested a drug supplier after recovering 16.2 kilogram poppy husk,along with ₹6.7 lakh drug money, on Thursday. The accused, Aslam, 39, has a limited educational background, having studied only up to Class 5, and is reported to be a drug addict himself, according to Chandigarh Police. (HT File)

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended Aslam, a resident of Milk Colony, Dhanas, around 4 pm.

The arrest led to the recovery of 16.2 kilogram of poppy husk and ₹6.7 lakh in cash, believed to be drug money. The accused failed to provide any legal permit or licence to possess the banned substance, leading to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused, Aslam, 39, has a limited educational background, having studied only up to Class 5, and is reported to be a drug addict himself, according to police. Aslam works as a three-wheeler driver and owns a small milk dairy in Dhanas, they said.

Aslam’s primary involvement in the drug trade was supplying poppy husk to various areas in Chandigarh. According to police, he would purchase the drugs at a low price from an unidentified person near the Marble Market in Dhanas.

He would then sell the drugs at a higher price to local buyers, capitalising on the drug demand in the region to make quick profits, the investigators said. Aslam used his three-wheeler to transport the drugs.

Following his arrest, Aslam was presented in court and sent to judicial custody. The investigation is still ongoing, with police looking to identify larger network, including his suppliers and customers.