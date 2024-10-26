HYBE'S latest internal documents reveal label's plans to oust NewJeans, fans say ‘This is crazy…’

HYBE’s shocking decision regarding NewJeans came to light recently which has immensely angered the group’s fans. Recently the music label’s internal documents were made public by The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The plans were made private immediately after considering the matter could have adverse effects on the public. However, netizens turned out to be quicker as the legal paperwork spread like wildfire. New HYBE's internal document reveal has enraged fans, revealing plans to marginalise NewJeans in favour of newer acts.(@NewJeans_ADOR/X)

Also Read: When will BTS' Jin come out on K-variety show Salon Drip 2? K-pop star's humour shines bright in new teaser | Watch

HYBE’s plan to quietly drop NewJeans

In the brief leal plans about the girl groups of HYBE, the laid out plan to oust NewJeans. When ILLIT made its mark and joined NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM in the music label’s girl group ranking, the trio came to be known as NEW-IL-LE.

The acronym was used across multimedia platforms to praise the new generation of girl group idols. The new documents revealed the plans to drop the NEW from this acronym. Instead, the report included creating a new category for LE SSERAFIM and getting them tied into promotions.

HYBE noticed that ILLIT received more attention when it got tied into the trio. Similarly, the music label wanted to put LE SSERAFIM in a girl group category which became a million sellers and show them as the crème de la crème of the music label. And in this process, they secretly wanted to oust the NewJeans.

The report stated, “As various communities began to use ‘HYBE’s New-ILL-LE’ to refer to NewJeans, ILLIT, and LE SSERAFIM, people began to mention ILLIT more.” It added, “Right now, it might be necessary to tie LE SSERAFIM to BLACKPINK, aespa, and IVE into the category of girl groups as million sellers in the first week of sales and separate them from the 4th generation. We were plagued by the term New-ILL-LE for a few days, but we can just throw “New” away and start a whole new thing,” as reported by Koreaboo.

Also Read: No Gain No Love's Kim Young Dae to again play a ‘chaebol’ in new K-drama featuring Ra Mi Ran, Boyhood actress and more

Netizens react to HYBE’S new report

The leak of the new development left netizens furious in light of the recent HYBE controversy as well. One user wrote, “This is so crazy the way we knew Hybe was trying to get rid of NewJeans and now we have actual proof." A second user wrote on X, “One day, K-pop will thank hanni, new jeans and mhj. Hybe ruined K-pop and they should somehow pay for everything. how did we go from enjoying music to fighting for streams, views and sales?”

A third user wrote, “I said this before. Bang and HYBE is the seven deadly sins of K-pop.” Another user wrote, “NewJeans did the best they could to stand up and defend themselves from that company. since 2023, they've been planning to get rid and throw newjeans away and replace them. these girls was fighting for their careers.”

Meanwhile, one user wrote, “newjeans karma hitting everybody you love to see it.”