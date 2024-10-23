When will BTS' Jin come out on K-variety show Salon Drip 2? K-pop star's humour shines bright in new teaser | Watch

BTS Jin is all set to make an appearance at the Korean TV show Salon Drip 2. YouTube channel TEO Universe uploaded a video titled How To Get Jang Do Yeon’s Number| EP.63 Hong Kyung No Yoon Seo | Salon Drip 2 on October 22 (KST). At the end of the video, a preview featured Jin confirming he will appear in a future episode of the show. Fans are buzzing over BTS Jin's upcoming appearance on the Korean show Salon Drip 2. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)(AFP)

BTS’ JIN to appear on Drip Salon 2: Watch teaser

In the teaser, Host Jang Do Yeon enthusiastically introduced Jin as the guest. He said that the K-pop idol might be the “guest that many people have been eagerly waiting for.” The background was decorated with purple colour which is often associated with BTS to honour the singer’s appearance.

Jin instantly spread charm with his wit and humour when the host mentioned his nickname, Worldwide Handsome. Jin humorously responded, “Well, I am handsome. Sure, there are people more handsome than me, but that doesn’t make me any less handsome.” When Jang praised his mindset, the singer added, “But my face is even more handsome,” as reported by AllKpop.

Jang also mentioned Jin’s appearance on Netflix’s Daehwanjang Kianjang (대환장 기안장) where he was presented with a swordfish from Ulleugdo to which Jin quipped, “After I paid and saw the card bill, I realized it was ‘golden squid’ (expensive). When the left-hand does a good deed, I believe even the right foot should know about it.”

The Salon Drip 2 episode featuring Jin will be released on November 5 at 6 pm (KST).

Netizens react to BTS Jin's appearance

ARMY went into a frenzy with the teaser drop as one user wrote, “OHMYGOD THEY DROPPED JIN'S SALON DRIP TEASER ALREADY AHHHHJFGKD THIS IS GONNA BE SO FUN.” A second user on X wrote, “Omg jin at salon drip!! the way that's the show that I recommended jin to join I can't wait to watch it.”

A third user wrote, “Zero understanding but I'm already laughing with them. Also, is it the hair or face, why do they look so alike??” Another user wrote, “They better have English subtitles for this one.”