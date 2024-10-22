Liam Payne's ‘erratic behaviour started ramping up’ once…

Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer, passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday, Oct. 16, after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. British singer Liam Payne, former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said. (AFP)

Buenos Aires Security Ministry communications director Pablo Policicchio said that the ‘Perfect’ singer “had jumped from the balcony of his room” from the third floor.

People Magazine cited a source close to Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who claimed Payne's “erratic behaviour started ramping up”, particularly after Cassidy left their vacation early. “Like you could see from the Snapchat videos, he was a different person around her,” the insider shared.

“She [Cassidy] had been super supportive of him through all the legal drama and very much stood by him,” the source told People, including his legal struggles with ex-fiancée Maya Henry.

ALSO READ| Is Liam Payne's death actually connected to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs? Conspiracy theory says…

Liam Payne's ex-fiancee Maya Henry's rant

Maya, who penned the novel Looking Forward, shared in an Oct. 6 TikTok that her ex had been persistently contacting her. “Ever since we broke up, he messages me, blows up my phone… always from different phone numbers,” she said.

Her lawyer told Daily Mail, “Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information.”

Payne and Cassidy had been together since October 2022, although the couple kept their relationship relatively low-profile. Cassidy occasionally shared their romance through social media and red-carpet photos.

Liam Payne had ‘pink cocaine’ in his system at the time of death

Notably, last night, ABC News reported that Payne had “multiple substances in his system”, including “pink cocaine” — a dangerous recreational drug known to combine methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA. An aluminium pipe, believed to have been used to ingest drugs, was also found in his hotel room.

“The first piece that we almost always see in pink, or pink cocaine, is ketamine - a dissociative drug, something that makes people feel like they're detached from reality,” abc7News cited. Ketamine was the same drug that FRIEDNS actor Matthew Perry OD'ed and died.

ALSO READ| What is pink cocaine? The common drug between Liam Payne's death and Diddy's lawsuit

Buenos Aires police reported that Payne’s room was found “in total disorder” following his death. Hotel staff had called emergency services shortly before the fatal incident, stating that Payne had been “trashing the room.”

Payne’s body was discovered in the hotel’s courtyard, where a whiskey bottle, lighter, and cellphone were also recovered. An autopsy revealed that the singer suffered from multiple injuries and severe “internal and external haemorrhages”, primarily caused by the fall.