What is pink cocaine? The common drug between Liam Payne's death and Diddy's lawsuit

Following the tragic death of Liam Payne at the age of 31 on Wednesday, October 16, a toxicology report has been reelased. The reports revealed that the singer had a cocktail before he fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel suite in Buenos Aires, Argentina. One of the many substances found in his body was what is called pink cocaine. The drug name raised concerns as it was connected to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ name earlier this year in a lawsuit. Toxicology reports revealed Liam Payne had consumed pink cocaine, a mixture of synthetic drugs, raising concerns due to its connection with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in a lawsuit.(AFP, REUTERS)

Also Read: Justin Bieber pays heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne after his tragic death: ‘Rest easy’

What is pink cocaine?

DEA agent Bill Bordner explained, “The first piece that we almost always see in pink, or pink cocaine, is ketamine - a dissociative drug, something that makes people feel like they're detached from reality,” as reported by abc7news. Ketamine was the drug which was involved in Matthew Perry’s case who died last October. He used the drug to treat his depression. He added, "The second component is psychedelics."

Bordner says that there is no cocaine in the mix while the name suggests otherwise. Pink cocaine is a mix of synthetics like ecstasy, methamphetamine and benzodiazepines. The drug got the name because of its bright pink colour which can be derived from food colouring and sometimes contain strawberry flavouring that can be ingested as a pill or inhaled.

The street name for the drug is Tusi or Tuci and used as a stimulant and a depressant. Pink cocaine originated in Latin America as a party drug. Bordner revealed that it is “very, very cheap to make and they can kind of tailor the drug to what the drug user is looking for.”

Dr. Brian Hurley, an addiction psychiatrist with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health explained the side effects of this drug on the human body and behaviour. He divulged to the news outlet, “One of the things around mixtures such as this is people's behaviour might become unpredictable and they may do things that they wouldn't have otherwise done.”

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly raped a minor girl in 2000 with two ‘male celebrities’, new lawsuit claims

Pink cocaine’s connection to Liam Payne and Diddy

The common substance in Payne’s death and Diddy’s lawsuit is pink cocaine. Earlier this year, the drug was linked to Diddy in a lawsuit filed by his former music producer Rodney Jones.

He claimed in the lawsuit that the disgraced mogul “required all employees from the butler, the chef to the housekeepers, to walk around with a pouch or fanny pack filled with cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies (100-250 mg's each), and Tuci (a pink drug that is a combination of ecstasy and cocaine)."

Meanwhile, ABC confirmed that the toxicology result found the drug known to trigger unpredictable behaviour in humans in the Get Low singer’s body. Prior to his death, the hotel receptionist Estaben in reports mentioned that Payne had been “trashing the entire room” during his three days stay at the hotel. TMZ reported that the singer had “been acting erratic” shortly before his death.