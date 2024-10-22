Liam Payne had ‘multiple substances in his system’ at the time of death, including this drug

Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, passed away on October 16, following a fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Liam Payne died on Wednesday, October 16, after suffering a fall from the third floor of his hotel balcony in Argentina.

Now sources confirmed by ABC News cited that a Toxicology report revealed that Payne had “multiple substances in his system” at the time of his death, including a drug known as “pink cocaine.”

“Pink cocaine,” a recreational drug that doesn't necessarily contain cocaine, often includes a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Plus, an “improvised aluminium pipe” used to ingest drugs was found in his hotel room, according to sources.

Buenos Aires Security Ministry communications director Pablo Policicchio said that the 31-year-old musician “had jumped from the balcony of his room” on the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel

Buenos Aires hotel made a 911 call before Payne's death

Prior to Payne’s fall, the hotel's chief receptionist made a 911 call out of concern for his behaviour. Local Argentine outlet La Nacion quoted the call: “Well, we have a guest who is over the moon on drugs and alcohol. And, well, he's... When he's conscious, he's breaking up, he's breaking up the whole room. And, well, we need you to send someone, please.”

The receptionist, named ‘Esteban’ in reports, mentioned that Payne had been staying at the hotel for three days and had been “trashing the entire room” before the fall. Although Payne’s name was not mentioned in the call.

Shortly after the emergency call, Payne fell from the balcony, resulting in his untimely death.

The autopsy revealed that Payne sustained 25 injuries that were “compatible with those caused by a fall from a height.” And “the head injuries were sufficient to cause death.” Plus, “internal and external haemorrhages” affecting the skull, thorax, abdomen, and limbs played a huge role in his death.