Liam Payne ‘jumped’ from Argentina hotel balcony to his death, authorities say

Liam Payne “jumped” to his death in Argentina, local authorities confirmed, according to New York Post. The former One Direction singer died after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. He was 31 at the time. British singer-songwriter Liam Payne poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on February 20, 2019. Liam Payne, who died aged 31 after plunging from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, on October 16, 2024 spent more than half his life in the public eye as a member of one of the world's most successful boy bands. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (AFP)

Liam Payne ‘jumped’ to his death in Argentina, authorities confirm

Amid the growing speculation about the circumstances surrounding his fatal fall, Buenos Aires Security Ministry communications director Pablo Policicchio confirmed that Payne “jumped” to his death. “[He] had jumped from the balcony of his room” on the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires,” Policicchio said in a statement, per the outlet.

ALSO READ: Meta 'auto demotes' anti-Kamala Harris posts, Indian origin engineer admits on camera

The authorities added that the fall resulted in “extremely serious injuries,” leading to his death on the spot. Cops rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 pm local time warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” the statement added, per Associated Press.

In a 911 call obtained by the outlet, the hotel manager can be heard saying they had “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol ... He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please.” The outlet added that the manager’s voice became “more anxious as the call went on, noting the room had a balcony.”

ALSO READ: Drake rocks pigtails with bubble barrettes, fans compare him to Snoop Dogg

Meanwhile, in a translation of a La Nacion transcript, the hotel staffer said that the musician was intoxicated and presumed to be “under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” insisting that someone needed to come “urgently” to the location. Throughout the call, Payne's name was not thought to have been mentioned.