Drake rocks pigtails with bubble barrettes, fans compare him to Snoop Dogg

Drake has unveiled a surprising new hairstyle, trading his signature buzz cut for pigtails. While the God's Plan rapper is no stranger to switching styles, his recent choice of hairstyle has left his fans puzzled. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, rocking his two braids that were tied in baby blue barrettes. The photo has since been making rounds on the internet, drawing mixed reactions from netizens. Fans began comparing Drake's new hairstyle with Snoop Dogg's past hair

Drake rocks pigtails, fans left divided

In the now-viral selfie, Drake sported a double denim outfit in a nod to his Canadian roots. For his ensemble apt for harsh weather, the Hotline Bling rapper layered with an oversized vintage football jacket. He completed the look with a pair of all-white Air Force Ones. However, the newest addition to his appearance was the bubble barrette.

This is not the first time that Drake has worn hair clips. Back in 2023, the Toosie Slide hitmaker flaunted a head full of multicoloured pastel barrettes while promoting his For All The Dogs album. However, his latest hairstyle has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

“Drake going thru his mid life crisis..what the hell possessed him to go put his hair in pigtails and pose with duck lips lol..just give us the slaps my boy,” wrote on fan on X, formerly Twitter. One more said, “His obsession with wanting to be a teen girl is so weird.” Yet another remarked, “Kendrick hurt this guy so bad he’s transitioning.”

Many began comparing his new appearance with fictional characters, sparking a meme fest. “Why he look like that one girl from the polar express..,” wrote one user. “Bro thinks he is otteri nari,” pointed out another user. “Why he look like pippi long stocking,” yet another said.

Meanwhile, one Drake fan wrote, “Snoop dog wore his hair like this and all crazy hairstyles all time in his young years and everybody loved it from what I saw as a kid lol so what’s the problem with drake rockin his hair🤷🏽‍♀️ yall just hate my drake that’s all😒 leave him alone!”