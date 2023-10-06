News / Entertainment / Music / Drake announces break from music as fans hail his new album ‘For All the Dogs’

Drake announces break from music as fans hail his new album ‘For All the Dogs’

ByJahanvi Sharma
Oct 06, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Drake has announced a break from music after the release of his new album ‘For All the Dogs’. Read more about the singer's announcement here.

Canadian rapper and singer Drake released his eighth full-length studio album, For All the Dogs today on October 6, 2023. While fans have been hailing the singer's album and it's tracks he has announced that he will be taking at least a year's worth of break from music due to his stomach issues.

In his SiriusXM show ‘Table for One’ on Friday he said, "I need to focus on my health, first and foremost."(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
In his SiriusXM show ‘Table for One’ on Friday he said, "I need to focus on my health, first and foremost."

As revealed by him, the singer has been facing gastrointestinal issues for years now and wants to become healthy first.

"I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach," he shared.

"I'ma lock the door on the studio for a little bit. Maybe a year or something ... maybe a little longer,"added the 36-year-old singer.

Drake whose birth name is Aubrey Graham took to his Instagram account 'champagnepapi' to share the news of his album's release with his fans.

Sharing a picture of himself, the singer with 143M followers captioned, “FOR ALL THE DOGS IS YOURS NOW 🐶”

The post has been liked by 2.3 million people and about 151 have commented under it expressing their excitement on the album's debut.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTIONS

INSTAGRAM

“This what we’ve all been waiting for bro! Dialed in!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote a user under the singer's post on Instagram.

“THE BOY MADE HISTORY ONCE AGAIN🙏🏾 ‘FOR ALL THE DOGSDEM’🐾😤” added another user.

“I’m loving this collection of music Drake it’s very good and enjoyable,” expressed another appreciating the music the singer has been creating as of recently.

X (FORMERLY TWITTER)

Fans have been playing the album on loop since it's release and are not shying away from also hailing it as the album of the year.

Here's how people on X have been hailing the singer's recent release.

Different songs have touched different people, therefore, a user took to X to appreciate a track titled ‘Bahamas Promises’ sung by Drake himself.

"BAHAMAS PROMISES?!?! IM LIFTED AND TOUCHING THE CEILING #ForAllTheDogs," they wrote.

Another hailed Bad Bunny for getting Drake to speak Spanish in the song ‘Gently,' which features both artists.

#ForAllTheDogs Bad Bunny really got Drake spitting in Spanish “me gusta su culaso” “le da hasta abajo, le gusta este tamaño” 😂😂😂😂

Friday, October 06, 2023
