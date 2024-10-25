No Gain No Love's Kim Young Dae to again play a ‘chaebol’ in new K-drama featuring Ra Mi Ran, Boyhood actress and more

Kim Young Dae's fictional identity as a second-generation chaebol protagonist is here to stay. The No Gain No Love actor will reportedly lead the new MBC K-drama “Let's Go to the Moon” (literal translation). Kim Young Dae has reportedly booked two new K-dramas, Dear X and Go to the Moon. (Instagram )

On Friday, October 25, South Korean media outlet JTBC Entertainment News reported that an entertainment industry insider had spilled the preliminary details about the Shooting Stars actor's casting announcement in the upcoming drama. The 28-year-old highly sought-after K-drama heartthrob's agency, Outer Universe, consequently responded that the MBC series is one of the projects he has been offered at the moment.

Kim Young Dae's new K-dramas

The booked-and-busy South Korean actor is actively pursuing acting roles in the industry. His most recent projects include the recently concluded tvN’s No Gain No Love and KBS2’s Perfect Family. With his on-air broadcasts pausing for a minute, the K-star has already thrust himself into new dramas. In June, it was revealed that Kim Young Dae had been cast opposite My Demon’s Kim Yoo Jung for a brand-new webtoon-based series, Dear X.

On top of that, he has reportedly also bagged a leading spot on the forthcoming MBC drama, in which he will don the garb of an influential character named Ham Ji Woo, aka Dr Ham, a director of the Big Data Task Force team. Though sufficiently satisfactory at his job, once he crosses paths with Jung Da Hae (played by Boyhood’s Lee Sun Bin), sparks fly, and his deep-buried dreams and hopes are reignited.

More about Go to the Moon K-drama

As of now, The Good Bad Mother actress Ra Mi Ran and The Auditors’ Jo Aram have also been cast in pivotal roles in “Let’s Go to the Moon." They will take on the roles of Lee Sun Bin's coworkers.

The MBC drama is expected to air in 2025. It will depict the lives of young people who have been severely impacted by unstable employment environments, absurdities in the workplace and increasing household debt as opposed to the lavish world of those overflowing with bling and luxury items. Produced by Bon Factory, the company behind Kim Young Dae-starrer No Gain No Love, the show will reportedly be helmed by director Oh Da Young. Stay tuned for more updates.