Good Partner's Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min to lead identity switcheroo rom-com K-drama: Report

Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min are expected to join hands as more than just ‘Good Partners’ in an upcoming romantic-comedy South Korean series. The K-drama stars' popularity particularly skyrocketed this year, as they demonstrated their respective acting chops across drama projects. Good Partner's Nam Ji Hyun and Wedding Impossible's Moon Sang Min will reportedly pair up for a new KBS2 TV drama,(Instagram)

According to the latest South Korean media reports, the dynamic duo has reportedly been cast to lead the KBS2 TV drama “Dear Bandit.” The award-winning screenplay for the series was penned by rookie scriptwriter Lee Seon and it was honoured with the Excellence Award at Studio Dragon’s 2nd Drama Script Contest in 2020.

About Dear Bandit's protagonists

Nam Ji Hyun is expected to take on the role of a Joseon woman named Hong Eun Jo, who conceals her identity as a woman under the garb of a man’s disguise. Going by the alias Hong Gil Dong, her Robin Hood-esque character steals from corrupt officials’ granaries, unloading the looted rations on regular people.

On the other hand, Moon Sang Min will reportedly play the role of Lee Yeol, the prince of Do Wol. His suave appearance and charming physique position him as a popular public figure in a historical setting. In an opposites-clash situation, he revels in investigating and playing his hand at being a detective. Upon crossing paths with Eun Jo, he falls in love with her at first sight. However, he is simultaneously also invested in unravelling Hong Gil Dong’s true identity.

Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min's memorable K-drama roles

Coincidentally, both versatile K-stars are proficient at undertaking roles set in a historical drama. Nam Ji Hyun has previously stolen hearts with performance in the hit series 100 Days My Prince, also starring EXO’s DO or Doh Kyung Soo. Moon Sang Min especially earned a name for himself in the Korean entertainment industry with his pivotal role in tvN’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella, which also earned him an award-winning break at multiple award shows, including the acclaimed Baeksang Arts Awards.

Ji Hyun hit out of the park with her performance in this year’s recently concluded SBS TV drama, Good Partner. Meanwhile, Sang Min starred in two feel-good shows in 2024: Wedding Impossible and Cinderella at 2 AM.