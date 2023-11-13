Shooting Stars’ Kim Young Dae to play mysterious chaebol in Perfect Family alongside Park Ju Hyun and Choi Ye Bin

South Korea’s rising star Kim Young Dae is all set to take the lead in the mystery-thriller Perfect Family. The actor who rose to fame with Netflix hit Shooting Stars, has been roped in for an upcoming webtoon-based K-drama. Kim Young Dae will star alongside Extracurricular star Park Ju Hyun and The Penthouse fame Cho Ye Bin. Here is everything to know about the upcoming K-drama. Kim Young Dae and Park Ju Hyun(Instagram)

Kim Young Dae takes the lead in the upcoming mystery thriller

Kim Young Dae is currently starring in the romance drama Moon in the Day alongside Pyo Ye Jin. The time slip drama focuses on him taking up the dual role. Contrarily, in the upcoming K-drama, Kim Young Dae will take on the role of the conglomerate’s son Park Kyung Ho. Park Ju Hyun on the other hand will portray Sun Hee. Known for his kindness and charisma, Kyung Ho Park and Sun Hee will be seen sharing a complex romantic relationship that is filled with unforeseen obstacles.

More about Perfect Family

Helmed by the award-winning Japanese director, Isao Yukisada, the upcoming thriller Perfect Family is based on a popular webtoon. The story revolves around an apparently perfect family whose peace is shattered by a horrific murder, dragging them into a web of uncertainty and misery. Now filming, the series is currently in its production phase, once done, viewers can watch it on international OTT platforms.

On the work front, Kim Young Dae rose to fame with Netflix’s shooting stars alongside Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo’s fame Lee Sung Kyung. The actor has since been confirmed as the lead in various projects including The Forbidden Marriage, Because I Want No Loss, and so on. The ongoing drama Moon in the Day is the newest addition to ENA’s Wednesday-Thursday drama. According to Nielsen Korea, the show saw an upward trend on November 8 with an average national viewership rate of 1.974 percent.