Seventeen's Seungkwan speaks out against K-pop industry's toxic standards amid spiking allegations against HYBE

Those knee-deep in K-pop enthusiasm already know how the booming South Korean entertainment industry has not always been kind to those who are part of the machinery in one way or another. The recent turmoil in the K-pop community can’t be exclusively tied to a particular management company perpetuating these hardships or setting the tone for the inhumane standards of perfectionism set for those who are expected to bring smiles to the global community of fans even when there is no respite for them in the corner. SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan speaks out against HYBE's harsh critique of K-pop idols in light of surfaced internal documents leak.(Instagram)

On Tuesday, October 29, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan took to his Instagram account to vent his frustrations over the current state of affairs, especially in the wake of recent controversial reports positioning HYBE as the big bad. In a move similar to BTS’ Jungkook, he seemingly stood in solidarity with NewJeans members—all groups sharing the same parent company banner despite coming under different sub-labels.

In addition to speaking at length in an immersive and poignant caption on his social media post, the SEVENTEEN singer shared a personal note from fellow K-pop star NMIXX’s Haeswon. The heartfelt move signalled the HYBE artists standing in support of each other despite leaked internal documents revealing their label’s employees purportedly adhered to a disparaging pattern of hurling insults at idols from not only their own company but also other major agencies like SM, JYP and YG.

Check out SEVENTEEN Seungkwan's Instagram post

Seungkwan’s post, however, doesn’t just indirectly voice his anguish at the unfolding controversy with HYBE at the centre. It can also be interpreted as his speaking out against harsh critiques upheld by toxic fans who “underestimate idols” and treat them like puppets. “I no longer want to see us hurt each other. I’ve tried to quietly endure it, hoping things would pass, but now I can’t stay silent anymore. My fans, my members, and my fellow artists work tirelessly, and I won’t just stand by as they’re hurt,” the post began.

“Being an idol isn’t something I should have to endure while it eats away at me. I just want to give my best and share positive energy with my fans in every way I can,” he wrote per AllKpop’s English translation. “Please don’t underestimate idols. We are not your items to use as you please. We fight for every moment on stage, and it takes a toll.”

In a way, he was reiterating a message he previously highlighted in a tear-jerking tribute to his longtime friend, the late Moonbin (of ASTRO), during his 2023 MAMA Awards acceptance speech. “If we can all just be a bit warmer, I think things could improve. I hate watching others break and give up. Let’s stop causing pain we can’t take responsibility for. This is my sincere hope,” Seungkwan continued in his post.

He concluded the message,” Thank you and I love you. I just want everyone to stay healthy and happy.”

Seungkwan's 2023 MAMA speech dedicated to fellow K-pop artists, especially the late ASTRO's Moonbin

Last year, the “Super” hitmaker boy group snagged the trophy for Album of the Year (including Best Male Group and Best Dance Performance Male) at the MAMA Awards. Seungkwan was one of the members to take the mic during the group’s nearly 10-minute Daesang acceptance speech. Even then, he positively extended solidarity to fellow hard-working idols instead of just making the moment all about himself. “First, I would like to thank all the artists who performed today,” he said. “Seeing your incredible performances made me respect you even more.” He continued, “Whether you won an award or not, I just want to let you know that you rock, and I’ve learned a bunch from you today.”

“Being in the K-pop industry is certainly not easy. But let’s keep rooting for each other, and create good memories together.” Furthermore, he emotionally switched to talking about his recently deceased friend. “I’m not sure if it would be appropriate for me to say this here, but a lot has happened this year,” he said after a pause and collecting his thoughts during the emotionally heavy moment. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my friend Moonbin, who’s always shown his support for all members of SEVENTEEN. He loved our team, and he’s been our greatest supporter. Thank you.”

K-pop controversies with agencies as driving force

Earlier this month, a National Assembly Audit revealed internal documents from HYBE Co. Ltd., further divulging that the employees at the entertainment company (now fleshing out its global chapters in its multinational expansion) allegedly disparage in-house and rival K-pop artists/groups. The official docs also sought to establish that the company – staying influential and relevant in the mainstream through its subsidiaries Big Hit Music, Belift Lab, Pledis Entertainment, ADOR, KOZ Entertainment and Source Music – was strategically planning to get rid of their girl group NewJeans.

Additionally, the leaked documents showed HYBE allegedly bad-mouthing rival company groups and artists, such as BLACKPINK, TWICE, aespa, IVE, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, ZEROBASEONE and RIIZE's Seunghan.

While HYBE's extended tussle with its subsidiary, ADOR, formerly headed by Min Hee Jin, and consequently NewJeans, has been never-ending, it's not the only shaking K-pop foundation.

In October, SM Entertainment retracted its days-old decision to reinstate RIIZE's Seunghan in the boy group after an unwarranted controversy resulting in his enforced 10-month hiatus. The K-pop agency backtracked its previous announcement, revealing that Seunghan had been permanently removed from the band. The abrupt decision came after a particular group of toxic South Korean fans unpredictable sent 1,000 funeral wreaths, calling for the singer to be ousted. This prompted international fan communities to stand in solidarity against the inhumane treatment the 21-year-old artist was subjected to and kicking off a cohesive boycott campaign. Fans further counter-questioned SM's intention behind being quickly “bullied” into submitting to the toxic side of the fandom's harsh demands, in turn, perpetuating mistreatment of its own artists.