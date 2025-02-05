Justin Bieber reportedly headed for $300 million divorce with Hailey: ‘She will leave him before he can’

Justin and Hailey Bieber are headed for a $300 million divorce, with sources claiming that their union is “hanging by a thread,” as Hailey struggles to cope with her husband’s alleged immature behaviour and substance use while they raise their infant son, Jack Blues. Amidst rumors of a $300 million divorce, Hailey Bieber is concerned about Justin's erratic behavior and substance use.

Right now, Hailey's “main concern is her son”. She is allegedly determined to protect her child’s well-being, even if that means distancing herself from Justin. This could involve pursuing a share of his estimated $300 million fortune and seeking full custody of their five-month-old son.

National Enquirer reported that Justin is deeply troubled over the possibility of being called to testify in the upcoming sex trafficking trial of his former mentor, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Despite the 55-year-old music mogul’s insistence on his innocence, “He’s worried that revealing his connections to Combs could 'ruin' his career and life,” the source revealed.

Hailey threatens to leave Justin Bieber over recent behaviour

Justin, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, depression, and anxiety, recently shared unsettling images from his trip to Aspen, Colorado. He can be seen hitting a bong while wrapped in a blanket, exhaling smoke.

“Hailey finally agreed to date him in 2015 when he promised to stay clean and sober. He has stuck to that all through their relationship and six years of marriage. To see him backslide now – especially since he is a new dad – is absolutely frightening to Hailey. She will leave him before he can sink any further and drag her down along with him,” a source close to the couple told National Enquirer.

Surprisingly, Justin was recently spotted swimming in an icy Aspen river and lounging outside in freezing temperatures wearing only underwear. “Facing the prospect of getting dragged into the Diddy trial has so messed up his mind that he's acting out,” one insider revealed.

“Hailey has had it with Justin's 'woe is me' attitude. Their marriage is looking like it cannot be saved. Hailey’s main concern is her son. She will take Justin to the cleaners to make sure Jack is provided for—and wash her hands for Justin as he slides further and further down a hole.”

Speculation about a potential split grew when fans noticed that Justin had unfollowed Hailey on Instagram.