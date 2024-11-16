Diddy ‘molested’ Justin Bieber and Usher, Suge Knight makes explosive claims: ‘He sent him with older men…’

Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight is once again making startling claims against his old nemesis. This time, in an interview, he spoke about a potential “secret society” involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, Snoop Dogg, and Usher. Knight, who is currently serving his time behind bars, expressed discomfort with the close-knit relationship among the trio, suggesting a level of influence and control that raised concerns. Suge Knight warned Sean 'Diddy' Combs that his life may be in danger

Diddy ‘groomed’ Justin Bieber

In a conversation with reformed mobster Michael Franzese uploaded on YouTube, Suge Knight made troubling allegations regarding Diddy’s interactions with Justin Bieber during the pop star's early career. Knight claimed that Diddy, who is currently awaiting trial in 2025 on serious charges, took an unsettling interest in mentoring Bieber when he first arrived under his wings.

The Death Row Records founder alleged that the Bad Boy Records executive even ‘groomed’ the popstar stating, “It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber,” he said. “I hate to say that because I really like Justin Bieber. I feel bad for Justin Bieber,” according to HipHopDx.

Meanwhile, old videos of Justin Bieber and Diddy’s past interactions have been resurfacing on social media ever since the mogul’s arrest on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault cases. So far, Bieber has not spoken out against Diddy or addressed the controversy online. The arrest has triggered a flood of lawsuits against Diddy, accusing him of crimes ranging from sexual molestation and abuse of minors to hosting “freak-off” parties where women were allegedly coerced into non-consensual acts.

Knight even claimed that Diddy’s associates would plan vacations and outings involving Justin Bieber and older men. “He had grown men take Justin Bieber, when he was young, on romantic vacations, showing pictures on Instagram with no women—nobody else but grown successful men and this little kid,” Knight alleged. “Not only is it a bad look, it’s sad.”

Puffy ‘molested’ Usher

Suge Knight alleged that Diddy had the potential to rival the legendary Michael Jackson in fame but claimed his choices, including substance abuse and inappropriate behavior, derailed that possibility. Knight also brought up Usher, another high-profile celebrity and a close associate of Diddy who has remained silent since the mogul's arrest. Knight alleged, “Usher spent the night with Puffy, sharing the same bed, when they worked on an album together. Yet, they never released a single song from that time.” However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Knight recalled reaching out to Usher early in his career, describing him as a “young, Black man” making “good music.” However, Knight said Usher responded dismissively, which led to concerns that their relationship went beyond friendship. Knight also claimed that others warned exposing Diddy’s behavior could ruin Usher's career, with Usher possibly being remembered for being "molested by Puffy" instead of his musical talent.