Lisa reveals she's ‘having fun’ after her solo breakout; confirms BLACKPINK’s comeback

Blackpink's Lisa is on a roll! The Thai K-pop powerhouse, known for her bold stage presence and undeniable charisma, is taking her solo career to new heights. The BLACKPINK star opened up to Billboard about the thrill of stepping out on her own, admitting she felt “scared and nervous” at first. But now? She’s having the time of her life. And for those wondering about the group, Lisa dropped some exciting news: the group’s already planning a major comeback for 2025. LISA performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lisa opens up about how her solo career is treating her

“At first, I was scared and nervous because I never really came out here to do my own stuff,” she told Billboard, before lowering her voice as if sharing a secret, “And now I’m having fun,” she whispered, adding that fan reactions have been her biggest confidence boost yet. “When [my singles] came out, the reaction from the fans—it’s healing me. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. Yeah—I did a great job!’”

Lisa kicked off her solo journey in 2021 with hits like Lalisa and Money, and in June 2024, she upped her game with a rock-'n'-rolly single called Rockstar. This release marked her first under RCA Records as part of a new solo era. Through a partnership with her own company, LLOUD, Lisa secured ownership of her master recordings, a major move in her career. She followed up with two more singles, teaming up with Rosalía for New Woman in August, and dropping Moonlit Floor in October.

The Celine ambassador clarified that she’s not aiming to build a business empire or sign other artists to her newly opened agency LLOUD, a path often associated with stars like Rihanna or Beyoncé. Instead, she sees her company as a personal “safe zone” centered solely on supporting her own artistic journey. Her focus right now is simple and grounded: to work on new music and achieve her goals one year at a time.

“In BLACKPINK, I’m a rapper, so I always rap. But now it’s a chance for me to show the world that I’m capable of [so much more],” she added.

Lisa confirms BLACKPINK comeback

The Billboard chart-topper confirmed that BLACKPINK is set to reunite in 2025, echoing an announcement from YG earlier this year. While YG also hinted at an upcoming tour, Lisa remains a bit uncertain about that part. “I can’t wait,” she says with excitement though details of the reunion remain uncertain.

YG previously announced both a comeback and a world tour for the group, but when the tour was brought up to Lisa, she squinted and responded, “That’s what they say?”

Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo, the four members of BLACKPINK, previously decided to go their separate ways from YG Entertainment, the label they debuted under while maintaining their group contract with the agency. Jennie founded her own label, Lisa created LLOUD, Jisoo formed BLISOO, and Rosé signed a management contract with The Black Label in June 2024.

“We know each other so well and understand how much energy we have to put into every single project,” Lisa said, reflecting on the bond each BLACKPINK member shares despite pursuing their solo careers. “So we want to support each other and say, ‘You did really well!’ Jennie and Rosé just released their own songs, and we’re texting, we’re on FaceTime. They’re like family. I’m just so happy they’re releasing something. This is what we all wanted to do, so I just want to say that I really do love their songs.”