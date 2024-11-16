‘Troubled’ Justin Bieber's disappearance scares pals amid former mentor Diddy's scandal, $300m fortune crisis

Last month, a source close to pop star Justin Bieber, 30, asserted that people around him are growing “genuinely worried” about him as he has “shut himself off from the world” amid his former mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' undying scandal after his arrest. Nevertheless, with the spooky season just out of sight, the quirky holiday was an extra special time for Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber, who celebrated their son Jack’s first Halloween this year. Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Publicly, the pair spruced themselves up with commendable Disney's Kim Possible character makeovers, with their 3-month-old baby dressed as the animate mole-rat friend Rufus. On the flip side, another insider doubled down on the singer battling it out with some dark moments behind the spotlight.

Justin Bieber is reportedly isolating himself amid growing battles

“He seems to be more troubled than ever,” a source told InTouchWeekly this week, insisting that the former child artist “hardly ever gets out.”

“Everyone thought his lack of socialising was because he was embracing being a dad, but now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue,” the insider explained, pointing out how the performer also seems to have halted his musical journey, with his last album having released in 2021.

In addition to being repeatedly roped into headlines associated with the now-fallen music mogul Diddy, Bieber is dealing with some big money problems. In late October, TMZ and Page Six reported that the musician, who has an estimated net worth of $300 million, was possibly considering dragging his former managers to court for “grossly” mismanaging his fortune.

Justin Bieber's mental health is “regressing”?

The stormy cumulation of these issues is reportedly taking a toll on Justin’s mental health. The potentially bubbling mental turmoil is a touchy matter for him as he’s previously opened up about his struggles with depression and suicidal ideation. Adding to that conversation, InTouch’s source said these dilemmas have been bothering him lately to the extent that “he seems to be regressing.”

“When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes. Some in his immediate circle are worried,” the insider explained. Weighing in on how the Diddy probe has affected him, they added, “Justin’s been shaken by the whole scandal.”

With money problems perturbing him on top of the Diddy drama, Justin’s trust issues are at an all-time high. Even though his tough journey over the years has taught him that his mental health must come first, the ideal situation is perhaps not mirroring his reality on some days.