‘Joyful’ Meghan Markle ditches Prince Harry for LA glam girls' night out

Meghan Markle was out on the town with her close pals on Thursday, November 14, in Venice, California, sans her husband, Prince Harry. The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex rocked a strapless black jumpsuit as she danced the night away at her friend and hair colourist Kadi Lee and Myka Harris’ Highbrow Hippie hairline line launch. Meghan Markle with Kadie Lee and Serge Normant at the Highbrow Hippie Launch Party held at Gjelina on November 14, 2024 in Venice, California.(Instagram )

The Suits alum notably became an unmissable highlight on socialite CEO Maya Brenner’s Instagram Stories. Brenner is a maverick on the high-profile jewellery scene, whose designs A-list celebs like Mandy Moore, Rihanna, Jessica Alba and others have rocked in the past. Markle’s own iconic asymmetrical letter necklace, with which she announced her and Harry’s relationship in 2016, came from the same brand and helped put Brennar on the map.

November 14, 2024: Meghan Markle enjoying a choir performance at the Highbrow Hippie launch party at the Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California. (Instagram)

Meghan Markle enjoyed a night in LA with close friends

On Thursday, the Suits alum kept things classy with a pendant necklace and pair of gold earrings, as she was filmed dancing with her close friends in LA. Award-winning celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant and celebrated makeup artist Daniel Martin were also in attendance. Both have worked with Markle for years. Normant even styled Meghan’s hair for her 2018 wedding. Additionally, Vicky Tsai, the Tatcha founder who appeared in the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, joined the soiree hours.

However, the former actress was also there on business. The American Riviera Orchard founder also stepped up as a consequential investor in Kadi Lee “as a friend and as a female founder,” per InStyle.

Meghan Markle filmed dancing and singing

Brenner’s social media update further spilled, “And of course we end a night of pure achievement, joy and celebration with a gospel choir.” Lee’s Highbrow Hippie IG Stories also showcased Meghan singing and dancing to the choir performance.

A source later told PEOPLE, “She was in a joyful mood. She was dancing and celebrating with her friends.”

Meghan’s investment expansion with Highbrow Hippie’s Haircare and Wellness range adds to her interest in backing female-founded ventures. In August, she opened up about investing in the sustainably sourced handbag brand Cesta Collective. She also revealed about five and ten brands in her portfolio, telling the New York Times how her support for them “has helped me line up for this chapter where I’m investing in myself.”