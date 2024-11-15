Megyn Kelly fires back at Rachel Zegler for anti-Trump tirade; urges Disney to fire Snow White star, citing hypocrisy

23-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress Rachel Zegler has come under 53-year-old former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly’s political ire. The conservative commentator branded the Snow White reboot star a “pig” after she launched her social media tirade against Donald Trump voters on her Instagram Stories. Megyn Kelly's latest SiriusXM show episode was dedicated to launching scathing attacks at Rachel Zegler for going off against Trump voters.(Instagram)

Kelly’s scathing attack on Zegler recently became a hot topic during her SiriusXM show as she hit back at Disney for previously axing The Mandalorian alum Gina Carano who likened the treatment of conservatives in the US to the Jews in the Holocaust.

Pointing out the network giant’s hypocrisy, Kelly urged her listeners to picture an instance in which the Broadway actress hypothetically said “F Biden supporters, may Biden and Kamala never know peace.” The conservative host fumed, “That person would be fired so fast it would your head spin.”

Also read | Why Blackpink's Lisa made the Vanity Fair Hollywood cover: Indian-origin EIC defends decision amid heated online debate

What did Rachel Zegler say about Trump and his supporters?

Zegler’s initial remarks on SNS rung a controversial tune after she outraged Trump supporters, referring to the incoming president’s second term as “another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in.”

23-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress Rachel Zegler has come under 53-year-old former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly’s political ire. The conservative commentator branded the Snow White reboot star a “pig” after she launched her social media tirade against Donald Trump voters on her Instagram Stories.

Kelly’s scathing attack on Zegler recently became a hot topic during her SiriusXM show as she hit back at Disney for previously axing The Mandalorian alum Gina Carano who likened the treatment of conservatives in the US to the Jews in the Holocaust.

Pointing out the network giant’s hypocrisy, Kelly urged her listeners to picture an instance in which the Broadway actress hypothetically said “F Biden supporters, may Biden and Kamala never know peace.” The conservative host fumed, “That person would be fired so fast it would your head spin.”

What did Rachel Zegler say about Trump and his supporters?

Zegler’s initial remarks on SNS rung a controversial tune after she outraged Trump supporters, referring to the incoming president’s second term as “another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in.”

The eponymous lead of the new Snow White live-action project eventually deleted her Instagram Story following the Republican leader’s win in the 2024 US elections, but not before she unloaded her two cents on social media. “I shouldn’t be this shocked. but i am. i am heartbroken for my friends who awoke [in] fear this morning. and i am here with you. to cry, to yell, to hug. to wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes.”

She then said, “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

In a follow-up post, the West Side Story actress labelled Trump as a “man who threatens our democracy” and the massive support pouring in for him during this election as a reflection of a “deep, deep sickness” in the country.

Zegler continued, “It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. it is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity. there is no help, no counsel, in any of them. i could go on. i won’t. i feel sad. you probably do, too. f–k this.”

Urging people to get off X, formerly Twitter, owing to Elon Musk’s contribution to Trump’s election campaign, Rachel also said, “I don’t use that app for a reason. He helped get that man elected and you’re giving him business.”

Also read | Billionaire otaku Elon Musk professes his love for ‘Goat-ed’ Makoto Shinkai anime masterpiece: New ‘MAGA’ era

Boycott campaign against Rachel Zegler's Snow White reboot sounds louder

The new Hunger Games movie alum’s upcoming Disney princess film has repeatedly faced backlash for excessively leaning towards the “woke” agenda. The Spring 2025 premiere again found itself at the mercy of boycott calls from Trump supporters after the 23-year-old Broadway star’s rant. “Not taking my kids to see this trash after the statement you put out. Disney you need to do something about this,” a social media user wrote, per the Daily Mail.

Megyn Kelly echoed the sentiment and argued for the Snow White film to wash its hands off Rachel altogether. “Hello, Disney! You’re gonna have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig, and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense,” she said. “She has to go. I’m sorry, Disney, she has to go right now..There’s something wrong with this person.”

Megyn Kelly lashes out at “woke” Disney

The $209 million live-action adaptation of Snow White’s story had already suffered an extensive delayed release due to its majorly unacceptable portrayal of the seven dwarfs. Kelly again got down to dragging Rachel’s work in the film, saying, “You’re going to put out a Disney film with Snow White, a beloved American character, with a woman who hates more than half of the country, the half that just elected Donald Trump?”

“This is an incredible pivot point right now,” she went on. “We’ll see which way the woke Disney decides to go.”

Furthermore, the pro-Trump commentator also negatively brought the spotlight to Zegler’s Romeo + Juliet on Broadway, which also stars Heartstopper’s Kit Connor. “She’s starring right now in Broadway’s Romeo + Juliet so don’t go see that.”