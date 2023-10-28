South Park blasts Disney over its woke casting after Snow White is delayed

Earlier this year, Disney sparked outrage with its anticipated Snow White remake, which is set to release in March. Showmakers came under fire for casting Rachel Zegler who criticised the original Snow White film, saying, “The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her,” adding, “Weird! Weird. So, we didn’t do that this time.” She went on to explain that the new progressive version of the film “took a different approach to what a lot of people will, I'm sure, assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude.” South Park has slammed Disney(South Park)

However, her remarks were slammed by the animated series South Park. In a video clip released by Paramount+ of South Park: Joining the Pandaverse on Friday, October 27, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny can be seen being played by a group of diverse women. In a turn of events, it is revealed that the scene was actually Cartman's nightmare about Disney ruining productions with forced wokeness. Her response took the internet by storm as social media users blasted her via posts and memes.

The clip was shared on X, with the caption, “New South Park episode blasts Disney and says all their movies “suck now” and specifically blames Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Remarkable. “Joining the Panderverse” drops today and all of the main characters have been replaced by minority women, an obvious mockery of the woke film industry. Cartman specifically blames Kathleen Kennedy for “why the Disney movies all suck now.” Kennedy was responsible for overseeing the Star Wars films.”

