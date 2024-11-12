‘Where is your hair?’: Megyn Kelly rips ‘despicable’ Joy Reid for rant against progressive white women; Internet reacts

Megyn Kelly has predicted MSNBC will fire Joy Reid after she claimed that President-elect Donald Trump intends to extradite minorities who have legitimate status in the nation. Megyn Kelly responded to a clip of Joy Reid from Friday night MSNBC show, where she made the prediction that Americans who are residing in the US legally would be deported once Trump takes over the White House.(YouTube)

Speaking on her SiriusXM podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, on Monday, Kelly declared Reid wants a “race riot.” “That’s really what you take away listening to Joy Reid,” she stated, adding that she does desire a “racial uprising or rioting” in the streets.

Kelly responded to a clip of Reid from Friday night MSNBC show, where she made the prediction that Americans who are residing in the US legally would be deported once Trump takes over the White House.

In addition, she chastised Reid for stating on her TikTok channel that liberal white women shouldn't waste time inviting black women to take part in marches against Trump because they are “not coming” and would rather focus on their own communities than on any attempt to “save America.”

Kelly alleged that Reid received a permission to spread racist hate from Comcast-owned cable network.

"It’s a tick-tock situation until her a** is fired, ”Kelly remarked about Reid.

Blasting her over rant against progressive white women, she mocked her saying: “First of all, where is your hair? What, what happened to your hair, Joy? It's gone.”

What exactly Reid said about Trump?

Reid declared on Friday that Trump will adopt the "meat ax" strategy and start the “de-naturalization” process, which would deprive citizens of their citizenship.

Reid stated on her Friday program, “Don’t think because you have a green card and came through the ‘right way’ — if you’re brown, you may not stick around.”

“I don’t think they care whether you have a green card or not. They’re pulling people out and taking people out of this country whether you like it or not.”

On Thursday, Reid sparked uproar when she claimed that Latino men would back Trump's administration's deportation plans.

Before elections, Trump promised to repatriate millions of illegal immigrants during his another tenure in the office.

Internet reacts to Reid's remarks, calls for her resignation

Several X users were quick to give their opinions on Reid's remarks, with one writing: “Megyn Kelly predicting Joy Reid's dismissal over comments about Trump's policies is just more of the same sensationalist drama.”

“Let's hope, Reid is despicable!” another wrote.

“Why would a racist network like @MSNBC fire their star racist?,” a third user stated, while one more chimed in “Joy is an idiot!”

“Immediate action should be taken to remove her from her role,” a fifth user stated.